Photo Coverage: Inside The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala

The Actors Fund's Career Transition For dancers Jubilee gala was held in the New York Marriot Marquis last night and Broadwayworld was there. It was hosted by Tony & Emmy Award-winning Actress Bebe Neuwirth and honored Dancer Choreographer & Television dance Competion judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Academy & Tony Award-winning Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tony Award nominee and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Robert Fairchild.

Ann Marie DeAngelo produced and directed the evening which featured special appearances and performances by Bugles Dance Theatre, Josp Prince's Broadway Dance lab, National dance Institute, Bob Fosse's "Steam Heat" from The Pagama Game, choreographers Sara Brians and Randy Skinner, dancers formally with Cirque du Soleil and Nevada Ballet theatre and a Special Tribute by Martine Van Hamel, former Principal dancer with American Ballet theatre

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones



Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones



Carrie Ann Inaba



Carrie Ann Inaba



Kelly Ripa & Carrie Ann Inaba



Sara Esty & Robert Fairchild



Kelly Ripa



Hunter Ryan Herdlicka



Josh Canfield



Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley



Max von Essen



Christina Rose & Rodolfo Kaufman



Eda Sorokoff & Christina Rose



Judy McLaren



Joeeph P. Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund



Tom Murro



Career Transition For Dancers



Carla Hall



Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joseph P. Benincasa



Brian Stokes Mitchell & Michael Douglas



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Abby Schroeder, Michael Douglas



Abby Schroeder, Vice Chair Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Eda Sorokoff, Anka Palitz, Honorary Gala Chair



Anka Palitz



Eda Sorokoff, Joseph P. Benincasa, Abby Schroeder



Anka Palitz & Brian Stokes Mitchell



Richard Soloway, Donna Soloway, Stephen Sorokoff, Christina Rose



Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala