Photo Coverage: Inside The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala

Nov. 2, 2017  

The Actors Fund's Career Transition For dancers Jubilee gala was held in the New York Marriot Marquis last night and Broadwayworld was there. It was hosted by Tony & Emmy Award-winning Actress Bebe Neuwirth and honored Dancer Choreographer & Television dance Competion judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Academy & Tony Award-winning Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tony Award nominee and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Robert Fairchild.

Ann Marie DeAngelo produced and directed the evening which featured special appearances and performances by Bugles Dance Theatre, Josp Prince's Broadway Dance lab, National dance Institute, Bob Fosse's "Steam Heat" from The Pagama Game, choreographers Sara Brians and Randy Skinner, dancers formally with Cirque du Soleil and Nevada Ballet theatre and a Special Tribute by Martine Van Hamel, former Principal dancer with American Ballet theatre

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba

Kelly Ripa & Carrie Ann Inaba

Sara Esty & Robert Fairchild

Kelly Ripa

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka

Josh Canfield

Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley

Max von Essen

Christina Rose & Rodolfo Kaufman

Eda Sorokoff & Christina Rose

Judy McLaren

Joeeph P. Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund

Tom Murro

Career Transition For Dancers

Carla Hall

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joseph P. Benincasa

Brian Stokes Mitchell & Michael Douglas

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Abby Schroeder, Michael Douglas

Abby Schroeder, Vice Chair Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Eda Sorokoff, Anka Palitz, Honorary Gala Chair

Anka Palitz

Eda Sorokoff, Joseph P. Benincasa, Abby Schroeder

Anka Palitz & Brian Stokes Mitchell

Richard Soloway, Donna Soloway, Stephen Sorokoff, Christina Rose

Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala

