Photo Coverage: Inside The Actors Fund's Career Transition For Dancers Jubilee Gala
The Actors Fund's Career Transition For dancers Jubilee gala was held in the New York Marriot Marquis last night and Broadwayworld was there. It was hosted by Tony & Emmy Award-winning Actress Bebe Neuwirth and honored Dancer Choreographer & Television dance Competion judge Carrie Ann Inaba, Academy & Tony Award-winning Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and Tony Award nominee and New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Robert Fairchild.
Ann Marie DeAngelo produced and directed the evening which featured special appearances and performances by Bugles Dance Theatre, Josp Prince's Broadway Dance lab, National dance Institute, Bob Fosse's "Steam Heat" from The Pagama Game, choreographers Sara Brians and Randy Skinner, dancers formally with Cirque du Soleil and Nevada Ballet theatre and a Special Tribute by Martine Van Hamel, former Principal dancer with American Ballet theatre
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones
Carrie Ann Inaba
Kelly Ripa & Carrie Ann Inaba
Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley
Christina Rose & Rodolfo Kaufman
Judy McLaren
Joeeph P. Benincasa, President/CEO The Actors Fund
Career Transition For Dancers
Carla Hall
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joseph P. Benincasa
Brian Stokes Mitchell & Michael Douglas
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Abby Schroeder, Michael Douglas
Abby Schroeder, Vice Chair Board of Trustees The Actors Fund, Eda Sorokoff, Anka Palitz, Honorary Gala Chair
Eda Sorokoff, Joseph P. Benincasa, Abby Schroeder
Anka Palitz & Brian Stokes Mitchell
Richard Soloway, Donna Soloway, Stephen Sorokoff, Christina Rose
