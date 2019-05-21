2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!

May. 21, 2019  

Winners of the 64th Annual Obie Awards were announced just last night, May 20, in a ceremony held at New York City's Terminal 5.

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, produced by New York Theatre Workshop, received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, James C. Nicola, and Artistic Director and founder of Theatre For A New Audience, Jeffrey Horowitz received special Obie Awards for Lifetime Achievement. Golden Globe® winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star Rachel Bloom hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street).

This year's presenters included two-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Beowulf Boritt, two-time Tony Award nominee and three-time Obie Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Obie Award winner Luke Cresswell, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Billy Crudup, Obie Award winner Riccardo Hernandez, American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, Tony Award and three-time Obie Award winner David Henry Hwang, three-time Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, five-time Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Michael John LaChiusa, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Mimi Lien, Obie Award winner Hamish Linklater, six-time Tony Award winner and Obie Award winner William Ivey Long, two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Kristine Nielsen, Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Rebecca Taichman, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Liesl Tommy, and Tony Award and Obie Award winner Julie White.

Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from backstage below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Heidi Schreck

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Heidi Schreck

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jo Bonney

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jo Bonney

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Cherise Boothe

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Cherise Boothe

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Heather Alicia Simms

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Heather Alicia Simms

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Francis Jue

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Francis Jue

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Dede M. Ayite

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Dede M. Ayite

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Palmer Hefferan

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Palmer Hefferan

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Cookie Jordan

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Cookie Jordan

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Cookie Jordan, Beowulf Boritt, Palmer Hefferan

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Beowulf Boritt

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Rachel Bloom, Patti LuPone

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Mia Barron

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Mia Barron

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Lee Sunday Evans, Clare Barron

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Lee Sunday Evans, Clare Barron

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jordan E. Cooper

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jordan E. Cooper

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Madeleine George

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Madeleine George

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Marcus Gardley

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Marcus Gardley

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Billy Crudup

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Billy Crudup

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
The creative team of OKLAHOMA

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jackie Sibblies Drury, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jackie Sibblies Drury, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
James C. Nicola

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
James C. Nicola

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Rachel Chavkin, James C. Nicola

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Rachel Chavkin

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Rachel Chavkin

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jeffrey Horowitz

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Jeffrey Horowitz

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Isabella Byrd

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Isabella Byrd

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Louisa Thompson

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Louisa Thompson

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Clint Ramos

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Clint Ramos

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Mimi Lien

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Mimi Lien

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Leigh Silverman

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
John Pfumojena and guests

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
John Pfumojena and guests

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Evan Cabnet

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Evan Cabnet

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
The Movement Theatre Company

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Target Margin Theater

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Michael Sag, Lisa McNulty

Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
Michael Sag, Lisa McNulty



Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: Dave Malloy's OCTET Celebrates Opening Night at Signature Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: Susan Sarandon & Company Celebrate Opening Night of HAPPY TALK
  • Photo Coverage: PROOF OF LOVE Celebrates Opening Night at Minetta Lane Theatre!
  • Photo Coverage: NYC Kids Hit the Stage for Broadway Junior Student Finale!
  • Photo Coverage: Manhattan Theatre Club Celebrates Nancy Coyne at Spring Gala

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup