Photo Coverage: Go Backstage at the 2019 Obie Awards!

Winners of the 64th Annual Obie Awards were announced just last night, May 20, in a ceremony held at New York City's Terminal 5.

Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, produced by New York Theatre Workshop, received the Obie Award for Best New American Play, which is accompanied by a $1,000 prize. Artistic Director of New York Theatre Workshop, James C. Nicola, and Artistic Director and founder of Theatre For A New Audience, Jeffrey Horowitz received special Obie Awards for Lifetime Achievement. Golden Globe® winning "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star Rachel Bloom hosted this year's ceremony, which was held at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street).

This year's presenters included two-time Obie Award winner Eric Bogosian, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Beowulf Boritt, two-time Tony Award nominee and three-time Obie Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Obie Award winner Luke Cresswell, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Billy Crudup, Obie Award winner Riccardo Hernandez, American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, Tony Award and three-time Obie Award winner David Henry Hwang, three-time Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, five-time Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Michael John LaChiusa, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Mimi Lien, Obie Award winner Hamish Linklater, six-time Tony Award winner and Obie Award winner William Ivey Long, two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Obie Award winner Kristine Nielsen, Tony Award nominee Lily Rabe, Tony Award and Obie Award winner Rebecca Taichman, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Liesl Tommy, and Tony Award and Obie Award winner Julie White.

Click here for a full list of winners and check out photos from backstage below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Cookie Jordan, Beowulf Boritt, Palmer Hefferan



The creative team of OKLAHOMA



The Movement Theatre Company



Target Margin Theater



Michael Sag, Lisa McNulty



