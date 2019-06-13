SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photo Coverage: Danielle Brooks and MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Cast Takes Opening Night Bows in the Park!

Jun. 13, 2019  

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenny Leon, opened on Monday night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, running through Sunday, June 23.

The all-black cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.

Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, Much Ado About Nothing. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Kevin Pemberton, Amy Sherald

Daniel Croix Henderson

Daniel Croix Henderson

Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Javen K. Crosby

Javen K. Crosby

Khiry Walker

Khiry Walker

Hubert Point-Du Jour

Hubert Point-Du Jour

Margaret Odette

Margaret Odette

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson

DaniElle Brooks

DaniElle Brooks

Grantham Coleman, DaniElle Brooks, Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Grantham Coleman

Grantham Coleman

Olivia Washington

Olivia Washington

William Roberson

William Roberson

Jaime Lincoln Smith

Jaime Lincoln Smith

Billy EuGene Jones

Billy EuGene Jones

Jeremie Harris

Jeremie Harris

Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris

Erik LaRay Harvey

Erik LaRay Harvey

Tayler Harris

Tayler Harris

James Braithwaite

James Braithwaite

Denzel Fields

Denzel Fields

Latra A. Wilson

Latra A. Wilson

Tiffany Denise Hobbs

Tiffany Denise Hobbs

Lateefah Holder

Lateefah Holder

Kai Heath

Kai Heath

Jazmine Stewart

Jazmine Stewart

LaWanda Hopkins

LaWanda Hopkins

Khiry Walker, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jaime Lincoln Smith

