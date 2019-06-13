Photo Coverage: Danielle Brooks and MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Cast Takes Opening Night Bows in the Park!

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenny Leon, opened on Monday night at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, running through Sunday, June 23.

The all-black cast of Much Ado About Nothing includes Jamar Brathwaite(Ensemble), Danielle Brooks (Beatrice), Grantham Coleman (Benedick),Chuck Cooper(Leonato), Javen K. Crosby (Ensemble), Denzel DeAngelo Fields (Ensemble), Jeremie Harris (Claudio), Tayler Harris (Ensemble), Erik LaRay Harvey (Antonio/Verges), Kai Heath(Messenger), Daniel Croix Henderson (Balthasar), Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Friar Francis/Sexton), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Ursula), Lateefah Holder (Dogberry), LaWanda Hopkins (Dancer), Billy Eugene Jones (Don Pedro), Margaret Odette (Hero), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Don John), William Roberson (Ensemble), Jaime Lincoln Smith(Borachio), Jazmine Stewart (Ensemble), Khiry Walker (Conrade/Ensemble), Olivia Washington (Margaret), and Latra A. Wilson (Dancer).

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski; sound design by Jessica Paz; music composition by Jason Michael Webb; wigs, hair, and make-up design by Mia Neal; fight direction by Thomas Schall; and voice and text by Kate Wilson.

Kenny Leon directs a bold new take on Shakespeare's cherished comedy of romantic retribution and miscommunication, Much Ado About Nothing. In this modern production, we find the community of Messina celebrating a break from an ongoing war. But not all is peaceful amid the revelry, as old rivals engage in a battle of wits, unexpected foes plot revenge, and young lovers are caught in a tumultuous courtship - until love proves the ultimate trickster, and undoes them all.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING



Kevin Pemberton, Amy Sherald



Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis



Khiry Walker



Hubert Point-Du Jour



Margaret Odette



Tyrone Mitchell Henderson



DaniElle Brooks



Grantham Coleman, DaniElle Brooks, Chuck Cooper



Grantham Coleman



Olivia Washington



William Roberson



Jaime Lincoln Smith



Billy EuGene Jones



Jeremie Harris



Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris



Tayler Harris



James Braithwaite



Denzel Fields



Latra A. Wilson



Tiffany Denise Hobbs



Lateefah Holder



Kai Heath



Jazmine Stewart



LaWanda Hopkins



Khiry Walker, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jaime Lincoln Smith