Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera, Gavin Creel, Laura Benanti, and More Attend the Fifth Annual Broadway Back To School Gala

Sep. 23, 2019  

The Broadway Back to School gala honored Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Edison Ballroom. Shaiman and Wittman received the Broadway Back to School Award recognizing their impact as key leaders in the theatrical industry and education in building access and excellence in school theatre. The gala is a benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) which provides financial support for theatre education programs for schools in need.

Guests in attendance included special guest Chita Rivera, as well as an all-star cast including Laura Benanti, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Megan Hilty, Evan Ruggiero, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee who appeared as Crystal Demure.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Broadway Back to School is the only event where professional artists share their talents alongside award-winning student Thespians from across the country. (Thespians are members of the International Thespian Society, the honor organization for middle and high school theatre students, with 2.4 million alums, currently celebrating its 90th anniversary.)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers and Matt Conover

Hunter Bell

Julie Cohen Theobald

Kim Rogers

Matt Conover

Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover and Hans Weichhart

Hans Weichhart

Hans Weichhart

Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald

Marc Shaiman

Marc Shaiman and Louis Marabal

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Scott Wittman

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Marc Shaiman, Julie Cohen Theobald and Scott Wittman

Evan Ruggiero

Evan Ruggiero

Evan Ruggiero

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Carla Stickler

Carla Stickler

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Alex Stone

Alex Stone

Alex Stone

John Cariani

John Cariani

Brannon Evans

Brannon Evans

Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti



