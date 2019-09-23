Photo Coverage: Chita Rivera, Gavin Creel, Laura Benanti, and More Attend the Fifth Annual Broadway Back To School Gala

The Broadway Back to School gala honored Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Edison Ballroom. Shaiman and Wittman received the Broadway Back to School Award recognizing their impact as key leaders in the theatrical industry and education in building access and excellence in school theatre. The gala is a benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) which provides financial support for theatre education programs for schools in need.

Guests in attendance included special guest Chita Rivera, as well as an all-star cast including Laura Benanti, John Cariani, Gavin Creel, Megan Hilty, Evan Ruggiero, Alex Stone, and J. Harrison Ghee who appeared as Crystal Demure.

BroadwayWorld was there

Broadway Back to School is the only event where professional artists share their talents alongside award-winning student Thespians from across the country. (Thespians are members of the International Thespian Society, the honor organization for middle and high school theatre students, with 2.4 million alums, currently celebrating its 90th anniversary.)

Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers and Matt Conover



Hunter Bell



Julie Cohen Theobald



Kim Rogers



Matt Conover



Hunter Bell, Julie Cohen Theobald, Kim Rogers, Matt Conover and Hans Weichhart



Hans Weichhart



Hans Weichhart



Matt Conover and Julie Cohen Theobald



Marc Shaiman



Marc Shaiman and Louis Marabal



Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman



Scott Wittman



Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman



Marc Shaiman, Julie Cohen Theobald and Scott Wittman



Evan Ruggiero



Evan Ruggiero



Evan Ruggiero



Gavin Creel



Gavin Creel



Gavin Creel



Carla Stickler



Carla Stickler



J. Harrison Ghee



J. Harrison Ghee



J. Harrison Ghee



J. Harrison Ghee



Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera



Alex Stone



Alex Stone



Alex Stone



John Cariani



John Cariani



Brannon Evans



Brannon Evans



Brannon Evans and Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti



Laura Benanti