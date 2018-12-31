Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018

As 2018 comes to a close, we are reflecting on those we have lost in the Broadway and theatre communities throughout the year.

Take a look back through our archives with us to remember all of the greats from all corners of the community, who passed away in 2018.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Marin Mazzie during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for ''Bullets Over Broadway'"at the St. James Theatre on April 10, 2014 in New York City.



Gary Beach.arriving for the Opening Night Performance 0f "ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE" at the Worls Stages Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2009.



Ricky Jay.attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'LEAP OF FAITH' on 4/26/2012 at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Â© Walter McBride/WM Photography .



Carole Shelley attending the " BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical " Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City. July 28, 2008



Bernardo Bertolucci attends a talk show at the NBC Building on December 4, 1987 in New York City.



Nanette Fabray photographed in 1980 in New York City.



Alven Epstein attends the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Howard Katz at their Rehearsal Hall in New York City. January 4, 2007



Brian Murray attending the "Tea With The Queens" Meet & Greet the Media at the Bernard B. Jacobs Room at the Sardi's Building in New York City. March 16, 2009 Â© Walter McBride



Carol Hall attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Kofi Annan.Attending the United Nations Association of USA Global Leadership Dinner honoring Oprah Winfrey with the Global Humanitarian Action Award at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City..September 30, 2004.Â© Walter McBride /



Bill Daily photographed in 1984 in New York City.



Steven Bochco attending the ABC TV Network 2004 - 2005 Upfront Announcement party at Cipriani's Restaurant in New York City..May 18, 2004.



Bobby Zarin and Jill Zarin attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Billy Crystal - 700 Sundays' at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on November 13, 2013.



Barbara Bush attending CASA'S Eleventh Anniversary Awards Dinner Honors American Leadership in Combating Substance Abuse. Waldorf Astoria Hotel, NYC. April 2, 2003



Martin Bregman attending the Opening Night Performance of SALOME at the Barrymore Theatre with an after party at the WHISKEY BAR , New York City. April 30, 2003



Craig Zadan attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011



Charlotte Rae attends the Nick at Night Fall Preview at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, NYC May 11, 2000



Christopher Lawford attends the 22nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 19, 1995 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.



Dame Gillian Lynne at her home on March 10, 2016 in New York City.



Deanna Lund on October 1, 1984 in New York City.



Dorothy Malone attends The National Film Society's Eighth Annual Artistry in Cinema Awards on September 25, 1983 at The Sheraton Centre's Imperial Ballroom in New York City.



Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012



Milos Forman arriving for the VIP Celebration preview performance of NEXT FALL hosted by producers Elton John & David Furnish on March 10, 2010 at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City.



Aretha Franklin Attending a party at the Hilton Hotel, New York City.



Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009



John Mahoney arriving to the 61st Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall New York City on June 10, 2007.



Jerry Frankel attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 13, 2014 in New York City.



Jan Maxwell attending Planet Hollywood Opening Night After Party for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Production of "The Royal Family" in New York City. October 8, 2009



Reg E. Cathey performs at the La Mama Earth Gala Honoring Olympia Dukakis And Dan Kutz at the Ellen Stewart Theatre on November 13, 2014 in New York City.



Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.



Louis Zorich attending the Opening Night Performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Production of ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2006



Mario Buatta at the CARTIER presents an Evening Where East meets West, acelebration of Le Baiser du Dragon honoring New Yorkers for Children at the Cartier Mansion. May 6, 2003



Margot Kidder attending 'Common Performance Benefit' on April 28, 1986 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, New York.



Marty Allen attends the N.A.T.P.E. Vegas Convention at Sands Hotel Expo, NV in 1996.



William Goldman attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Misery' at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 15, 2015 in New York City.



Mathilde Krim attending a performance of the new Broadway Musical, THE BOY FROM OZ at the Imperial Theater, New York City. October 7, 2003



Jan Maxwell.After a Performance of 'Follies' at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.



Dennis Edwards attending the Motown Family Night on Broadway at 'Motown: The Musical' at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in New York City on 4/5/2013



Nancy Wilson photographed in New York City on April 1, 1987.



Sono Osato attending the After Party for " ON BROADWAY ! A Glittering Salute To The American Musical " at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York City. October 27, 2008



Phillip Bosco celebrate as Boyd Gaines joins the famed walls of Sardi's Restaurant when his portrait is unveiled. july 31, 2008



Patricia Morrison leaving Lincoln Center on March 1,1982 in New York City.



Penny Marshall attending the Opening Night performance of the new Broadway Musical TABOO at the Plymouth Theatre, New York City. November 13, 2003



Rick McKay attends 'The Play That Goes Wrong' Broadway Opening Night at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 in New York City.



Burt Reynolds attending the N.A.T.P.E. Television Convention on January 27, 1994 in Miami, Florida.



Kim Porter attending the opening night performance of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at the Royale Theatre in New York City. April 26, 2004



Robin Leach on September 2, 1992 in New York City.



Ruthie Ann Miles with her daughter Abigail Blumenstein during the Actors' Equity opening night Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring MaryAnn Hu for ''Sunday in the Park with George' at the Hudson Theatre on February 23, 2017 in New York City.



Mark Salling celebrating the release of the smash hit CD, glee - the music season one with an appearance at Borders Columbus Circle in New York City. November 3, 2009



Ntozake Shange.attending the New Federal Theatre Press Conference at Trump Place, New York City.



Joe Masteroff attends the CD release signing for the Broadway revival of 'She Loves Me' at Barnes and Noble 86th street on August 3, 2016 in New York City.



Stan Lee attends the N.A.T.P.E Convention on January 11, 1997 in New Orleans.



Stephen Hawking attending the Premiere of 'A Brief History of Time' on August 14, 1992 at Los Angeles Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.



James Colby attends the after party for the Broadway Opening Night of "Sweat" at Brasserie 8 1/2 on March 26, 2017 in New York City.



Tab Hunter on July 19, 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Cira Late 1970Ã­s)



Verne Troyer attends the N.A.T.P.E. Convention at Convention Hall on January 12, 2000 in New Orleans.



Vernita Lee, mother of Oprah Winfrey, attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame at the Walt Disney World on October 1, 1994 in Orlando, Florida.



Vic Damone attends a performance on April 18, 1996 at the Rainbow & Stars in New York City.



Lari White attending the open press rehearsal of the Broadway Premiere of RING OF FIRE which officially opens March 12th, 2006 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. The Musical is a journey into the heartland of America, courtesy of one of the most beloived poets - Johnny Cash. January 11, 2006



Sammy Williams attending the After Party for the All Star Benefit â€œSix Degrees of Marvin Hamlischâ€' benefitting The Actors Fund and honoring Broadway Musical Director Fran Liebergall at Symphony Space in New York City. October 4, 2010



Tom Wolfe attending the Literacy Partners 20th Annual Gala, AN EVENING OF READINGS at Lincoln Center, Honoring Tom Brokaw, Tim Russert and Jack Welch. May 3, 2004



Kate Spade attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Woodsman' at The New World Stages on February 8, 2016 in New York City.