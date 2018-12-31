Obituaries

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018

Dec. 31, 2018  

As 2018 comes to a close, we are reflecting on those we have lost in the Broadway and theatre communities throughout the year.

Take a look back through our archives with us to remember all of the greats from all corners of the community, who passed away in 2018.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Marin Mazzie during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for ''Bullets Over Broadway'"at the St. James Theatre on April 10, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Gary Beach.arriving for the Opening Night Performance 0f "ROOMS A ROCK ROMANCE" at the Worls Stages Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2009.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Ricky Jay.attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'LEAP OF FAITH' on 4/26/2012 at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Â© Walter McBride/WM Photography .

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Carole Shelley attending the " BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical " Meet & Greet the Press at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City. July 28, 2008

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Bernardo Bertolucci attends a talk show at the NBC Building on December 4, 1987 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Nanette Fabray photographed in 1980 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Alven Epstein attends the Meet & Greet the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company's Howard Katz at their Rehearsal Hall in New York City. January 4, 2007

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Brian Murray attending the "Tea With The Queens" Meet & Greet the Media at the Bernard B. Jacobs Room at the Sardi's Building in New York City. March 16, 2009 Â© Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Carol Hall attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Kofi Annan.Attending the United Nations Association of USA Global Leadership Dinner honoring Oprah Winfrey with the Global Humanitarian Action Award at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City..September 30, 2004.Â© Walter McBride /

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Bill Daily photographed in 1984 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Steven Bochco attending the ABC TV Network 2004 - 2005 Upfront Announcement party at Cipriani's Restaurant in New York City..May 18, 2004.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Bobby Zarin and Jill Zarin attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Billy Crystal - 700 Sundays' at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on November 13, 2013.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Barbara Bush attending CASA'S Eleventh Anniversary Awards Dinner Honors American Leadership in Combating Substance Abuse. Waldorf Astoria Hotel, NYC. April 2, 2003

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Martin Bregman attending the Opening Night Performance of SALOME at the Barrymore Theatre with an after party at the WHISKEY BAR , New York City. April 30, 2003

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Craig Zadan attending the after screening reception for the Broadway Community Screening of 'SMASH' at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, 12/12/2011

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Charlotte Rae attends the Nick at Night Fall Preview at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, NYC May 11, 2000

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Christopher Lawford attends the 22nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 19, 1995 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Dame Gillian Lynne at her home on March 10, 2016 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Deanna Lund on October 1, 1984 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Dorothy Malone attends The National Film Society's Eighth Annual Artistry in Cinema Awards on September 25, 1983 at The Sheraton Centre's Imperial Ballroom in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Neil Simon attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood' at Studio 54 in New York City on 11/13/2012

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Milos Forman arriving for the VIP Celebration preview performance of NEXT FALL hosted by producers Elton John & David Furnish on March 10, 2010 at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Aretha Franklin Attending a party at the Hilton Hotel, New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Galt MacDermot arriving for the Opening Night Performance of HAIR: THE AMERICAN TRIBAL LOVE-ROCK MUSICAL at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. March 31, 2009

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
John Mahoney arriving to the 61st Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall New York City on June 10, 2007.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Jerry Frankel attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 13, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Jan Maxwell attending Planet Hollywood Opening Night After Party for the Manhattan Theatre Club's Production of "The Royal Family" in New York City. October 8, 2009

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Reg E. Cathey performs at the La Mama Earth Gala Honoring Olympia Dukakis And Dan Kutz at the Ellen Stewart Theatre on November 13, 2014 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Liliane Montevecci in performance at Studio 54 on June 1, 1983 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Louis Zorich attending the Opening Night Performance of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Production of ENTERTAINING MR. SLOANE at the Laura Pels Theatre in New York City. March 16, 2006

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Mario Buatta at the CARTIER presents an Evening Where East meets West, acelebration of Le Baiser du Dragon honoring New Yorkers for Children at the Cartier Mansion. May 6, 2003

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Margot Kidder attending 'Common Performance Benefit' on April 28, 1986 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, New York.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Marty Allen attends the N.A.T.P.E. Vegas Convention at Sands Hotel Expo, NV in 1996.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
William Goldman attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Misery' at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 15, 2015 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Mathilde Krim attending a performance of the new Broadway Musical, THE BOY FROM OZ at the Imperial Theater, New York City. October 7, 2003

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Jan Maxwell.After a Performance of 'Follies' at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Dennis Edwards attending the Motown Family Night on Broadway at 'Motown: The Musical' at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre in New York City on 4/5/2013

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Nancy Wilson photographed in New York City on April 1, 1987.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Sono Osato attending the After Party for " ON BROADWAY ! A Glittering Salute To The American Musical " at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York City. October 27, 2008

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Phillip Bosco celebrate as Boyd Gaines joins the famed walls of Sardi's Restaurant when his portrait is unveiled. july 31, 2008

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Patricia Morrison leaving Lincoln Center on March 1,1982 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Penny Marshall attending the Opening Night performance of the new Broadway Musical TABOO at the Plymouth Theatre, New York City. November 13, 2003

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Rick McKay attends 'The Play That Goes Wrong' Broadway Opening Night at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Burt Reynolds attending the N.A.T.P.E. Television Convention on January 27, 1994 in Miami, Florida.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Kim Porter attending the opening night performance of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at the Royale Theatre in New York City. April 26, 2004

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Robin Leach on September 2, 1992 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Ruthie Ann Miles with her daughter Abigail Blumenstein during the Actors' Equity opening night Gypsy Robe Ceremony honoring MaryAnn Hu for ''Sunday in the Park with George' at the Hudson Theatre on February 23, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Mark Salling celebrating the release of the smash hit CD, glee - the music season one with an appearance at Borders Columbus Circle in New York City. November 3, 2009

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Ntozake Shange.attending the New Federal Theatre Press Conference at Trump Place, New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Joe Masteroff attends the CD release signing for the Broadway revival of 'She Loves Me' at Barnes and Noble 86th street on August 3, 2016 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Stan Lee attends the N.A.T.P.E Convention on January 11, 1997 in New Orleans.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Stephen Hawking attending the Premiere of 'A Brief History of Time' on August 14, 1992 at Los Angeles Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
James Colby attends the after party for the Broadway Opening Night of "Sweat" at Brasserie 8 1/2 on March 26, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Tab Hunter on July 19, 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Cira Late 1970Ã­s)

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Verne Troyer attends the N.A.T.P.E. Convention at Convention Hall on January 12, 2000 in New Orleans.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Vernita Lee, mother of Oprah Winfrey, attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame at the Walt Disney World on October 1, 1994 in Orlando, Florida.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Vic Damone attends a performance on April 18, 1996 at the Rainbow & Stars in New York City.

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Lari White attending the open press rehearsal of the Broadway Premiere of RING OF FIRE which officially opens March 12th, 2006 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. The Musical is a journey into the heartland of America, courtesy of one of the most beloived poets - Johnny Cash. January 11, 2006

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Sammy Williams attending the After Party for the All Star Benefit â€œSix Degrees of Marvin Hamlischâ€' benefitting The Actors Fund and honoring Broadway Musical Director Fran Liebergall at Symphony Space in New York City. October 4, 2010

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Tom Wolfe attending the Literacy Partners 20th Annual Gala, AN EVENING OF READINGS at Lincoln Center, Honoring Tom Brokaw, Tim Russert and Jack Welch. May 3, 2004

Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
Kate Spade attends the Off-Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Woodsman' at The New World Stages on February 8, 2016 in New York City.

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: BroadwayWorld Remembers Those We've Lost in 2018
  • Photo Coverage: A Look Back on the Marquees of 2018
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Gypsies Take Center Stage at 2018 Legacy Robe Ceremonies!
  • Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers HAIR Composer Galt MacDermot
  • Photo Flashback: BroadwayWorld Remembers Penny Marshall
  • Photo Flashback: Patti LuPone Plays The Savoy in 1981

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE