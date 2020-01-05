Phoebe Waller-Bridge Wins Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for starring in the Amazon Prime series Fleabag. The 77th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are airing live on NBC, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Broadchurch), Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman (Waller-Bridge), as she hurls herself at modern living in London.

The show is based on Waller-Bridge's play Fleabag, which won an Edinburgh FRINGE First Award, the Critics' Circle and Off-West End Awards for Most Promising Playwright and a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Waller-Bridge is currently starring off-Broadway in her play Fleabag, which is a strictly limited six-week engagement at the Soho Playhouse through Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Fleabag also stars Brett Gelman (Twin Peaks), Olivia Colman (Peep Show), Bill Paterson (Outlander), Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered), Hugh Skinner (Poldark), Jamie Demetriou (People Time), Jenny Rainsford (The Smoke),and Sian Clifford (Paddy). The series is directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian), and executive produced by Harry Williams and Jack Williams (The Missing).

The series is produced by Jack and Harry Williams of Two Brothers Pictures and Lydia Hampson, directed by Harry Bradbeer (Dickensian, No Offence) and is distributed by all3media International.





