Pentatonix's Scott Hoying Co-Writing an Original Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pentatonix fans, this one's for you. A new stage musical project is in development from Scott Hoying, member and co-founder of the popular acapella group.

"It's an original musical that is in the development and workshop stages," Hoying told BroadwayWorld in a recent interview. "I'm developing it with the Michael Cassel Group and they're incredible. The dream is to go to Broadway." Hoying went on to explain that there is a total of four writers on the project, two of whom are penning the book with all four co-writing the music.

Though this would be the first musical written by Hoying, he has ventured into the land of musical theater in the past with Pentatonix. During their 2024 holiday tour, the band performed "What Is This Feeling?" from Wicked. At one point, the band also outlined an entire album compiled of Broadway covers which has yet to see the light of day. Former band member Kirstin Maldonado made her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2018, playing the character of Lauren.

"I think we're getting closer," Hoying explained of the musical. "We've been working on it for years and it's been through a few workshops, so we'll see." Read the full interview with the musician here.

As a member of Pentatonix, Hoying is a Grammy® Award-winning artist who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart-2015’s gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That’s Christmas To Me.

The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in several holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2. Hoying and his Pentatonix mates were nominated for a 2023 GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.