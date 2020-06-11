Patrick Page and More to Star in MACBETH Presented by PLAYS IN THE HOUSE

Tony nominated Hadestown star Patrick Page will star opposite Hannah Yelland (Brief Encounter, Nicholas Nickleby) in a special livestream of MACBETH this Saturday, June 13th beginning 2pm EDT presented by PLAYS IN THE HOUSE. The virtual production, directed by Gary Sloan, will be available for four days on YouTube following its live performance.

The event, to benefit The Actor's Fund, will be introduced and hosted by Tony Award winner Andre DeShields (Hadestown), and also features Ty Jones (Broadway's Julius Caesar) as Macduff, Maurice Jones (Broadway's Saint Joan) as Malcolm and British Theatre and TV veteran David Yelland as Duncan.

"This may be the first time Macbeth has been in New York City and Lady Macbeth has been in London" said Page, "Maybe we can put to rest the Astor Place Riots of the 19th century." In 1849, twenty two people died in riots over the differences between American and English productions of Macbeth playing at the Astor Opera House.

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway after starring as Hades in the off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre and National Theatre productions. Other Broadway: The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle. Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall). Regional: Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius). Television: recurring roles on Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone and guest starring roles on Law & Order SVU, Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., and Law and Order: S.V.U.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and theatres across the world closing their curtains indefinitely, SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley created Stars in the House, a daily live streamed series to support The Actors Fund and its services.

