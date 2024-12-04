News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Patrick Page Transforms Into SNOW WHITE's Magic Mirror in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Page lends both his voice and likeness to the magical character.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
Close listeners may have noticed a familiar voice in yesterday's new Snow White trailer. The live-action remake of Disney's animated classic features Broadway favorite Patrick Page as both the voice and motion capture of the Magic Mirror. As the story goes, the Mirror is the magical object that reveals to the Queen that Snow White is the fairest one in all the land.

Patrick Page confirmed his involvement in a social media post, also sharing behind-the-scenes photos of his motion capture makeup while in the recording booth. Take a look at the photos below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patrick Page (@pagepatrick)

From the producer and executive producer of “Wicked,” Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, and director Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) comes “Disney’s Snow White,” a live-action musical reimagining of the studio’s classic 1937 film

The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. The movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Patrick PageAnsu Kabia, and Martin Klebba and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Snow White is only in theaters on March 21, 2025.




