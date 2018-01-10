PaleyFest LA to Open with Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand

The Paley Center for Media has announced THE LINEUP for PaleyFest LA 2018 which will mark thirty-five years as the premier television festival. Running March 16-25, at the iconic DOLBY Theatre, the milestone anniversary celebration will include the cast and creative teams of today's most acclaimed and hottest television shows, and will open with a PaleyFest Icon Tribute to the legendary Barbra Streisand on March 16th.



Commented Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO, "PaleyFest LA 2018 will feature the very best that television has to offer including Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas, intriguing sci-fi mysteries, and the acclaimed revival of one of television's most beloved shows. We're especially proud to honor Barbra Streisand as this year's PaleyFest Icon, and look forward to celebrating her numerous television accomplishments."



PaleyFest LA will honor Ms. Streisand, who will take part in a special conversation illuminated by clips highlighting her groundbreaking work in television including her acclaimed Emmy Award-winning specials. Click here for additional information!

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, concert performer, producer, director, author and songwriter. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Golden Globes, eight Grammys plus two special Grammys, a special Tony award in 1970, and two CableACE Awards - the only artist to receive honors in all of those fields of endeavor. Streisand received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama last November. Her many other honors include the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Endowment for the Arts Medal, three Peabody Awards and the French Légion d'Honneur. She is also the first female film director to receive the Kennedy Center Honors. She made her Broadway debut in 1962's I AN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE. She later starred in 1964's FUNNY GIRL for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

Source: PaleyFest.org

Image courtesy of PaleyFest

