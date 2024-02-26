Video: Watch Barbra Streisand's Life Achievement Award Acceptance Speech at the 30th Annual SAG Awards

Barbra Streisand accepted her Life Achievement Award at the 30th Annual SAG Awards on Saturday.

The musical legend received the honor on the same stage that she had her very first solo concert on in 1963. Following a lengthy standing ovation, Streisand delivered a nearly seven minute speech to accept the award.

“This is such a wonderful award to get because you know in advance you’re going to get it. You don’t have to sit there in squirm… And if you don’t have to put on such a happy face, ‘I’m so happy to lose!’ Anyway, you all know what I mean,” she joked.

Watch the speech below! The full ceremony can be streamed on Netflix now.

Given annually to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession," the SAG Life Achievement Award will join Streisand's numerous accolades, including being one of only 18 EGOT winners. Recent honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and more.

Nominated and voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee, the Life Achievement Award is bestowed for outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession. The recipient of this award is a well-established performer who has contributed to improving the image of the acting profession and has a history of active involvement in humanitarian and public service endeavors.

Watch the acceptance speech here:



