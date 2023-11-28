Barnes and Noble To Welcome Barbra Streisand for Digital Event In Support of Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'

Barnes & Noble will welcome New York Times bestselling author and living legend, Barbra Streisand, for a live, virtual discussion of MY NAME IS BARBRA, the long-awaited memoir by the superstar of stage, screen, recordings, and television.

The event will take place Tuesday, December 5 at 8 PM and will require a ticket for entry. A limited number of tickets will include a book with signed bookplate.

Tickets must be purchased on Eventbrite at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2279187®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FBNBarbraStreisand.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

In "My Name Is Barbra," the EGOT winner tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.

The 997-page book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she's found in her marriage to James Brolin.



