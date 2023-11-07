Review Roundup: Barbra Streisand Releases Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'

Streisand's memoir, My Name Is Barbra, is available everywhere now.

Nov. 07, 2023

 Review Roundup: Barbra Streisand Releases Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'

Barbra Streisand's long-awaited memoir is officially out today!

In "My Name Is Barbra," the EGOT winner tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career, from growing up in Brooklyn to her first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs to her breakout performance in Funny Girl (musical and film) to the long string of successes in every medium in the years that followed.

The 997-page book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming. She recounts her early struggles to become an actress, eventually turning to singing to earn a living; the recording of some of her acclaimed albums; the years of effort involved in making Yentl; her direction of The Prince of Tides; her friendships with figures ranging from Marlon Brando to Madeleine Albright; her political advocacy; and the fulfillment she's found in her marriage to James Brolin.

As the new memoir hits book shelves today, find out what critics thought below! Check back later as more reviews are released.

Alexandra Jacobs, The New York Times: "Future editions, then, might excise some of the long block quotes of praise from her peers ... There’s something exuberant and glorious, though, about Streisand’s photo dump of self-portraits and party pics. Indeed about this whole dragged-out banquet of a book. You might not have the appetite to linger for the whole thing, but you’ll find something worth a nosh."

Brittany Luse, NPR: "In a society that tends to value women's passivity while lauding their accomplishments in hindsight, it's a distinct pleasure to look back with My Name Is Barbra and marvel at how the real she came to be."

Louis Chilton, Independent: "The thousand-odd pages in between narrate the life of a woman whose facial features could not have been more irrelevant to her gifts. Perhaps that’s ultimately the thing with My Name is Barbra: there’s no real way of translating Streisand’s captivating screen power to print. Even with 1,000 words more, I don’t think you could manage it."

Louis Bayard, The Washington Post: "In case you haven’t heard, Barbra Streisand’s memoir, decades in the making, has just landed like a meteorite in a bookstore near you. It is 970 pages long. (The audiobook is 48 hours.) I have spent the past several days reading it, so perhaps you don’t have to, though there is a lot to love in it (for everyone but Mandy Patinkin and some others)."


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!


RELATED STORIES

1
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career Photo
How FUNNY GIRL Gave Barbra Streisand Stage Fright For the Rest of Her Career

Barbra Streisand says that an onstage experience in Funny Girl on Broadway gave her stage fright for the rest of her career. Watch a video clip from her interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, in which Streisand reveals that Sydney Chaplin, Charlie Chaplin's son's, on stage behavior in Funny girl drove her to therapy.

2
Video: Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch Barbra Streisand discuss her life, love, and new memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday morning!

3
Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Photo
Video: Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS

Barbra Streisand says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life, in a revealing interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Streisand opens up to CBS MORNINGS co-host Gayle King about her life, love and her long-awaited memoir, My Name Is Barbra. Watch the video clip!

4
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV Photo
Where to Watch Barbra Streisand Discuss Her New Memoir on TV

Barbra Streisand has scheduled several television and radio appearances to discuss her highly-anticipated memoir next week. Streisand will talk about her new memoir and audiobook, set for release on November 7, with Gayle King, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, and more. Check out the lineup!

