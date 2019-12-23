PS Classics To Record Cast Album of ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON

PS CLASSICS, the label that celebrates the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, has announced plans to record and release the cast album of the new Off-Broadway musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston. The show, whose premiere production is currently running at The York Theatre Company, features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. The album will be produced by Bart Migal with musical direction by Greg Jarrett, and recorded on Monday, December 23, 2019. The label anticipates a March 6, 2020 release.

PS CLASSICS has engaged three-time Tony Award winning-orchestrator Doug Besterman (The Producers, Fosse, Thoroughly Modern Millie) to score the revue for an eight-piece band, specifically for the album. The recording marks the 20th year of musical collaboration between Mr. Yeston and the label, which previously released the cast album of the Tony-nominated 2003 Broadway revival Nine, the off-Broadway cast album of Death Takes a Holiday, Laura Osnes' If I Tell You (The Songs of Maury Yeston), the ballet Tom Sawyer, and the all-star recording The Maury Yeston Songbook. PS Classics co-founder Tommy Krasker began his professional career as rehearsal pianist on the original Broadway production of Nine.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston began performances November 26, 2019, followed by an official opening night on December 5, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production has choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York's Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures). The five-member cast features Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E'Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Shrek: The Musical), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston is an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of songs from the two-time Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist. The genius of Yeston's songs-intricate yet emotional, cerebral yet romantic, clever yet unendingly melodic-is coupled with an outstanding cast for a memorable evening showcasing the myriad sides of the writer's repertoire. Showstoppers from Nine, Grand Hotel, Titanic, Phantom, and Death Takes a Holiday intertwine with premieres of new songs from the Yeston songbook to show off his immense breadth of style-from the hilarious to the deeply moving.

Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston plays the following performance schedule: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Thursday evening performances. In addition, there is no performance on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. SPECIAL ADDED HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES: Christmas Eve Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., and Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston are priced at $67.50 - $72.50. Tickets may be purchased by calling (212) 935-5820, online at www.yorktheatre.org, or in person at the box office at the York Theatre at Saint Peter's (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), Monday through Friday (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.).





