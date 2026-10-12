PROTEST: A REVOLUTIONARY ROCK OPUS to Open at the Capri

PROTEST: A Revolutionary Rock Opus will play the Capri October 22–24 as part of the theater's centennial celebration. Directed by Perrin Post of Buffalo Gal Productions, a 2026 Minnesota State Arts Board Creative Artist Grantee, and co-produced by the Capri, the production is the latest offering in the venue's Capri 100 season.

Programmed by Capri Director Maija García, the production follows the centennial season's sold-out opening concert featuring André Cymone.

Conceived in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the subsequent Twin Cities upheaval, PROTEST was developed during the pandemic by 16 local composers, lyricists, and producers. This artistic call-to-action features original rock compositions that span decades—tackling cultural issues from the Civil Rights era to Black Lives Matter, climate change, and women's rights—while paying tribute to influential women activists including Gloria Steinem, Stacey Abrams, Marsha P. Johnson, Winona LaDuke, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis, Krista Suh, Eartha Kitt, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Greta Thunberg.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, October 22 at 7 PM

Friday, October 23 at 7 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 2 PM & 7 PM

Ticket & Parking Information:

Tickets are on sale now at thecapri.org.

The Capri, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Pricing: $30 in advance / $35 at the door

Parking: Free parking is available in the Capri lot located just west of the theater.

Cast & Creative Team:

Cast: Ella Applebaum, Ben Bakken, Michelle Carter, Ashley DuBose, Tolu Ekisola, Lamar Jefferson, Brooklyn Kellenberger, Debi Kilde, Nora Montañez Patterson, Clarissa Grace Nayman, Miracle Rogers, and Sophia White.

Songwriters, Composers & Lyricists: Kat Perkins, Eric Warner, Ashley DuBose, Timothy Levy, Ben Obi, Tim Carrow, Jimmy Rogers, Doug Christianson, Barbara Cohen, Dina Maccabee, Linnea Mohn, Aaron Gabriel, Miguel Gonzalez, Nora Montañez Patterson, Kasano Mwanza, and Perrin Post.

Musicians: Miguel Gonzales, Kevin Werner Hohlstein, Doug Christianson, and Jimmy Rogers.

Direction: Directed by Perrin Post, with Music Direction by Kevin Werner Hohlstein and Choreography by Gabrielle Dominique.

About the Director:

Perrin Post is a producer, lyricist, and bookwriter. PROTEST: A Revolutionary Rock Opus is her artistic call-to-action to keep protesting alive and etched in history. Her current writing projects include PROTEST, Big Island, and Eloise & Me. Her past productions include Sweet Land, the Musical (Bookwriter/Director) at the History Theatre, Broadway's Legendary Ladies (Ordway McKnight Theater, Loring Playhouse, Midwest Tour), The Spitfire Grill (Loring Playhouse, Jon Hassler Theater), Zombies From the Beyond (Bryant Lake Bowl), Vixens, Martinis, Girls & Guns, Monsters, Witches & Freaks (Loring Playhouse), and Ten Years Later (Hopkins House). She also created and directed the opening numbers for the Ivey Awards from 2005 to 2011. She is a 2015 Minnesota Artists Initiative Grant recipient for Sweet Land the Musical and a 2026 MSAB Creative Artist Grantee.

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