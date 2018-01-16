PRETTY WOMAN to Undergo Feminist Transformation for Musical Adaptation

Julia Roberts may have won the hearts of 90's audiences playing a hooker with a heart of gold rescued by a dashing millionaire, but the creators of the upcoming Pretty Woman musical know that that is one story line that won't fly with modern audiences.

According to the Post's Michael Riedel, the creative team responsible for adapting the rom-com to the stage have made significant changes to the film's story in order to create a stronger, more independent heroine for the 21st century.

According to the report, late screenwriter and director, Garry Marshall, was in the process of updating the script before his death in 2016.

Original screenwriter, J.F. Lawton has taken up the project and is re-working the musical's script with Marshall's ideas, while composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have written songs to better communicate Vivian's updated state of mind.

Sources tell Riedel that the changes include Vivian's ambition to leave her current situation behind long before she meets Edward (who famously 'rescues' her in the film), and the re-working of a scene in which Edward saves Vivian from a sexual assault.

Taking inspiration from the film's famous closing line ("She rescues him right back.") the team is intent on re-tooling the story to appeal to today's social climate.

"We're taking our cue from that line and emphasizing Vivian's role in Edward's life," a source tells Riedel. "It can't be a story about a woman who needs to be rescued."

Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will star Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 24 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calí, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse McGraw Wildman and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd.is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

The world premiere of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) begins performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.comfor tickets and more information.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Ed Walson, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and The John Gore Organization.

Related Articles