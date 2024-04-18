Suzan-Lori Parks SALLY & TOM Announces Third Extension At The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SALLY & TOM, the New York premiere play written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner winner Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, has extended for a third time, now running through Sunday, May 26 at The Public Theater.

Originally scheduled to run through April 28, SALLY & TOM began performances on March 28 in The Public’s Martinson Hall and officially opened on April 16.

More About SALLY & TOM

This edgy dramedy that celebrates the craft of theater while taking a hard look at history. The off-off-off-Broadway theater troupe Good Company is putting on a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. Writer Luce is cast as Sally; her romantic partner, and the play’s director, Mike, is cast as Tom—really, people, what could possibly go wrong? In association with Minneapolis’ acclaimed Guthrie Theater, this funny, ferocious new work is about art, politics, and the contradictions that make all of us.