PRETTY WOMAN Announces Eva Gary, Jack Rasmussen and More for Final Leg of North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The producers of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL have announced the full route and cast for the North American Tour, which will launch its final leg this January after 4+ years on the road. The 2025 production will begin in Wichita, KS at the Century Concert Hall before continuing on to play 50+ cities across North America.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Eva Gary and Jack Rasmussen. Joining them are Tamara Daly as Kit De Luca, Max Cervantes as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Dominic Pagliaro as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Christopher Alvarado, Alessandra Casanova, Brianna Clark, Luke James Cloherty, Thomas DalCeredo, Lauren Esser, Grace Hamashima, Kris Ivy Haynes, Amy Knips, Dani Kucera, Katherine Lindsley, Robert Miller, Yamil Rivera, Jonathan David Steffins, Devyn Trondson, Ian Underhill, Brandon Upton, Leron Wellington, and Austin Wicke.

Brianna Clark, Lauren Esser, Robert Miller, and Devyn Trondson were members of the previous company that toured North America in the 2023-2024 season and most recently played Osaka and Tokyo, Japan.

Music Director Mary Grace Ellerbee leads a band that includes Matt McGrath (keyboards), Callum Murphy (guitar), Jason Hartley (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass), and Joel Anderson (drums).

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.