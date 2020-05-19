PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: BURIED CHILD by Sam Shepard

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Sam Shepard.

Today's play, Buried Child.

Buried Child first opened in San Francisco in 1978 and had its premiere in New York at Theater for the New City that same year. The play won Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Buried child depicts the breakdown of a family and the disillusionment of the American dream, taking place in a old farmhouse in Illinois during the 1970s. The play is a family drama with elements of symbolism and surrealism.

The 1978 New York production starred Richard Hamilton, Jacqueline Brookes, Tom Noonan, Jay O. Sanders, Mary McDonnell, Christopher McCann, and Bill Wiley.

Buried Child was revived on Broadway in 1996 featuring James Gammon, Lois Smith, Terry Kinney, Leo Burmester, Kellie Overbey, Jim True, and Jim Mohr. The revival was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play.

Buried Child was recently revived Off-Broadway in 2016 starring Ed Harris, Paul Sparks and more. The production was nominated for two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Lead Actor (Ed Harris) and Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Paul Sparks).

Ed Harris revived his role in a 2016 West End production.

