Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PETER PAN GOES WRONG's Nancy Zamit Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

No pranks here! Tune in to our Instagram stories for April Fool's Day as Nancy Zamit takes you behind the scenes.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

No pranks here! Tune in to our Instagram stories for April Fool's Day as Nancy Zamit takes you behind the scenes of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Nancy is a co-founder and creative associate at Mischief. Theatre includes: The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess theatre & Broadway Lyceum Theater), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudville & Apollo Theatre - WOS award nominated for best performance in a female identifying role), Tasting Notes (Southwalk Playhouse), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Mischief Movie Night, Groan Ups (Vaudville Theatre), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Trafalgar Studios), Shadow Language (Theatre 503), The Night Our Parents Disappeared (Lowery & Other Palace), Austentatious, Hummingbird (Vault Festival 2023). Film/TV includes: 'Annie' in The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (2015 & 2019), 'Lois Duval' on Comic Relief (2019), Comic Relief (2022), Wilder (pilot), Welcome To Neverland, In Conversation With a Goddess (short film for Bloody Good Period), Brunch Bitches (Funny Or Die), Santa Rebranded (Pulped Film)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Bartley Booz as Dennis (through April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?





Related Stories
Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong... Photo
Video: When PETER PAN GOES WRONG Goes Wrong...
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of opening night, we checked in to find out what happens when Peter Pan Goes Wrong... goes wrong.
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway
Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now going right on Broadway! The play is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement. Check out photos of the cats in action!
PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Launch Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG to Launch Lottery and Rush Ticket Policy
Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong has announced the show’s Lottery and Rush Ticket policy. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway Photo
Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway
Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. BroadwayWorld met with the company last week and we're taking you behind the scenes of the big day in this video!

From This Author - Social Watch


PETER PAN GOES WRONG's Nancy Zamit Takes Over Our Instagram Today!PETER PAN GOES WRONG's Nancy Zamit Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
April 1, 2023

Happy April Fool's Day! This is no prank: Nancy Zamit is taking over our Instagram today to take you behind the scenes of Peter Pan Goes Wrong!
The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Over Our Instagram Today!The Cast of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 25, 2023

Tune into our Instagram story as the cast of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa Fasthorse at Second Stage Theater takes you behind the scenes of their day!
Robert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story TodayRobert Moses' KIN Dance Company Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today
March 22, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Jenelle Gaerlan & Iva Dixson take you behind the scenes of Robert Moses’ KIN dance company.
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Karli Dinardo Takes Over Our Instagram Today!BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN's Karli Dinardo Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 11, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Karli Dinardo​​​​​​​ takes you behind the scenes of Bob Fosse's Dancin' on Broadway!
PARADE's Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!PARADE's Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
March 5, 2023

Tune in to our Instagram story today as Alex Joseph Grayson takes you behind the scenes of the Broadway revival of Parade!
share