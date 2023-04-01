PETER PAN GOES WRONG's Nancy Zamit Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

No pranks here! Tune in to our Instagram stories for April Fool's Day as Nancy Zamit takes you behind the scenes of Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Nancy is a co-founder and creative associate at Mischief. Theatre includes: The Play That Goes Wrong (Duchess theatre & Broadway Lyceum Theater), Magic Goes Wrong (Vaudville & Apollo Theatre - WOS award nominated for best performance in a female identifying role), Tasting Notes (Southwalk Playhouse), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo Theatre), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre), Mischief Movie Night, Groan Ups (Vaudville Theatre), Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Trafalgar Studios), Shadow Language (Theatre 503), The Night Our Parents Disappeared (Lowery & Other Palace), Austentatious, Hummingbird (Vault Festival 2023). Film/TV includes: 'Annie' in The Goes Wrong Show (BBC1), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1), Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance (2015 & 2019), 'Lois Duval' on Comic Relief (2019), Comic Relief (2022), Wilder (pilot), Welcome To Neverland, In Conversation With a Goddess (short film for Bloody Good Period), Brunch Bitches (Funny Or Die), Santa Rebranded (Pulped Film)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is now in previews and will open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Bartley Booz as Dennis (through April 9), Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (starting April 11), Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray, and Brenann Stacker.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?