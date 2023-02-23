PETER PAN GOES WRONG Box Office Opens Tomorrow with Special Giveaway

The Peter Pan Goes Wrong box office will open tomorrow, Friday, February 24 at 10:00AM! Save on fees, and get a free Peter Pan Goes Wrong pan with purchase. Limited quantities, while supplies last. The Barrymore Theatre is located at 243 West 47th Street.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief will begin performances on Friday, March 17th and open on Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway for a limited 16 ½ week engagement.

This spring, brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, with original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence, and Catherine Schreiber.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is presented in arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.