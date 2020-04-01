PETER PAN, GODSPELL and More Announced in Berkshire Theatre Group's Revised 2020 Season

Berkshire Theatre Group and Kate Maguire have announced Berkshire Theatre's revised 2020 Season. Below is a message from Kate Maguire, sent out to all patrons on March 31:

Vladimir: Let us not waste our time in idle discourse! (Pause. Vehemently.) Let us do something while we have the chance! It is not every day that we are needed. Not indeed that we personally are needed. Others would meet the case equally well, if not better. To all mankind they were addressed, those cries for help still ringing in our ears! But at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it, before it is too late! -Samuel Beckett, "Waiting for Godot"

Dear Friends,

First, and most important, from all of us at Berkshire Theatre Group, we send you heartfelt greetings and sincere hopes that you and your family are all well.

We are indeed all needed at this time and all mankind is us. The entire world is one in need right now, and we will all play a role in meeting again on the other side of this global pandemic.

I want to offer you an update. Our staff is working from home. We are putting plans in place to open our doors on August 1st, with the iconic musical Godspell on the Fitzpatrick Main Stage in our beloved Playhouse. The Unicorn theatre will open on August 8th with the musical comedy They're Playing Our Song by Neil Simon, Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager. Next up at the Unicorn is a beautiful story of one family's perseverance through uncertain times, And a Nightingale Sang, in its original fall slot, opening on September 24.

Over Labor Day weekend, Letters to the President originally scheduled for July, will run for two very special performances at The Colonial Theatre.

Also at The Colonial Theatre, Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. will swim into late October, and Peter Pan will fly from summer to the holiday season, in December. Peter Pan first premiered in 1929. At that time, J.M. Barrie dedicated all future proceeds to a children's hospital in London, as the times demanded caretaking. We are in such times as well. Our production of Peter Pan will be dedicated to all the brave healthcare workers in our community. To each, we will offer a complimentary ticket to our Peter Pan. Details to follow.

Other spring and summer shows previously announced will be postponed, with dates to be determined. One of BTG's box office associates will be calling patrons with tickets to make arrangements for ticket exchanges, donations, and credits.

In the meantime, BTG will be offering weekly online classes and talks on BTG's Facebook page, presented by our incredible artists and alumni, and will feature online programs for all ages. A schedule will be sent out every week by email.

We will also be posting weekly "couch concerts" on our social media, featuring many of our BTG family singing their favorite songs!

A full schedule of fall events at the Colonial and Garage, including music, comedy and more will be announced soon. Please stay tuned as we are busy programming.

We look forward to opening our doors and being with you. The human spirit is being challenged right now and we know the theatre has always offered a poetic sanctuary, particularly in uncertain times. We will be that resource for our community once again. Our theatre is nearing its 100th anniversary. Our long history offers comfort and confidence that we will survive through these days.

To those of you who have provided us with donations during this time of such struggle, we send our gratitude for this critical care.

Like Vladimir and Estragon in Samuel Beckett's enduring tale of survival...we go on.

Yours most sincerely,

Kate Maguire

Artistic Director, CEO

REVISED 2020 SEASON

The Fitzpatrick Main Stage:

Godspell

conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak

music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan,

Joseph Beruh



directed by Alan Filderman

music direction by Andrew Baumer

choreography by Gerry McIntyre

at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 83 East Main Street

Previews: Thursday, July 30 at 7pm and Friday, July 31 at 8pm

Press Opening/Opening Night: Saturday, August 1 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, September 5 at 8pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $75

*Special note: There will be a $10 ticket increase for café seating, which includes full table service.

About:

In this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, a group of eccentric disciples help Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), including: "By My Side" "Save The People" and "All for the Best." Brought to life by the dynamic team of director Alan Filderman (Runaways for New Studio at NYU; BTG: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Spamilton, Once On This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; BTG: A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!), this theatrical sensation is a powerful reminder that through the power of community, love and kindness will live on.

The Unicorn Theatre:

They're Playing Our Song

book by Neil Simon

music by Marvin Hamlisch

lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager

directed by Gregg Edelman

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Friday, August 7 at 8pm

Press Opening/Opening Night: Saturday, August 8 at 8pm

Closing: Sunday, September 13 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $75

About:

Nominated for four Tony Awards and inspired by Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager's real-life romance, They're Playing Our Song chronicles the ups and downs of a successful composer and an inexperienced, but very talented, lyricist, who fall in love. Professionally, this duo is a major success, but privately, this couple's conflict leads to one hilarious song after another. Directed by Tony Award-Nominated Gregg Edelman (Broadway: City of Angels, 1776, Into The Woods; BTG: What We May Be, Coming Back Like A Song!), They're Playing Our Song is a romantic and delightful musical treat.

They're Playing Our Song features a book by Tony Award-Winner Neil Simon (Barefoot In The Park, The Odd Couple); music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Academy, Grammy and Emmy Award-Winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line, Sweet Smell of Success; Film: The Sting) and lyrics by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner singer-songwriter, Carole Bayer Sager.

And a Nightingale Sang

by C.P. Taylor

directed by Eric Hill

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Thursday, September 24 at 7pm and Friday, September 25 at 7pm

Press Opening/Opening Night: Saturday, September 26 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, October 18 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $52

About:

Set in England on the eve of World War II, the eccentric working-class Stott family live ration to ration, finding solace in romance, humor and their love for each other. Even as bombs fall around them, the eldest daughter Helen finds herself unexpectedly courted by a soldier-on-leave, and Joyce, the youngest, grapples with a new marriage. Hailed as "charming...lively and funny" by The New York Times, And a Nightingale Sang weaves a beautiful story of one family's perseverance through uncertain times. Directed by Eric Hill (BTG: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at The Zoo).

The Colonial Theatre:

World Premiere

Letters to the President

conceived by Michael Bello and Jessica Kahkoska

featuring songs by: Ari Afsar, Preston Max Allen, Simone Allen, Dr. Dawn Avery, Nick Blaemire, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Elliah Heifetz, Anna K. Jacobs, Naomi Matlow & Teresa Lotz, Madeline Myers, Ronvé O'Daniel & Jevares Myrick, Rona Siddiqui, Mark Sonnenblick, Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott, Ben Wexler and Zack Zadek

directed by Michael Bello

letter curation and dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska

music supervision by Patrick Sulken

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Two Performances: Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6

Tickets: $66

About:

Since 1789, writing letters to the president has provided citizens of all backgrounds an outlet to express their most personal concerns, hopes and dreams. In this multi-composer, new musical event, select historical letters from the National Archives are reimagined as songs, with topics ranging from women's suffrage, Western Expansion, World Wars I and II and the civil rights movement. Directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Letters to the President offers a strikingly intimate, and sometimes comical, glimpse into American democracy by setting the White House's most memorable mail to song.

Peter Pan

a musical based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie

lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

music by Morris "Moose" Charlap

additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green

additional music by Jule Styne

originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins

directed by Travis Daly

choreography by Molly Model

Running December 13-December 21

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Special Note: There is no press night for Peter Pan

Tickets: Adult A: $45, Adult B: $35 • Child A: $30, Child B: $25

About:

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the home of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Join Peter, Wendy and his famous Lost Boys as they soar across the Colonial stage and over the audience, among breathtaking and magical technical wonder.

Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us, who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. Directed by Travis Daly (Shrek The Musical, Tarzan, The Music Man), this warm-hearted and beloved tale features over 100 talented Berkshire youth.

BTG continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering tickets starting as low as $15 for adults, and $10 for children 16 years or younger. BTG also participates in the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Card to Culture program by offering $5 tickets to all BTG produced and presented shows for those with an EBT Card, a WIC Card or a ConnectorCare Card.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield or by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





