PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE! Extends Tour to 50 Additional North American Cities
Peppa Pig's Adventure!, one of the most successful family theater tours in history, today announced the extension of its current tour to an additional 50 North American cities throughout 2020. Kicking off in California on March 18, the tour will make additional stops in New York City, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, November 22, 2019.
In Peppa Pig's Adventure!, Peppa Pig gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to jump and play in.
The live stage show recently celebrated its 400th performance and has sold more than 600,000 tickets to date. The wildly adored brand for preschoolers and their parents reached a new level of popularity this summer with the release of Peppa's first album and the internet buzzed with a series of Peppa Pig memes. Celebrities from Nicky Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to rappers Lil Nas X and Iggy Azalea, and even Princess Charlotte are among die-hard fans.
Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr.
For tickets, VIP packages - which include meet and greets with the characters - and tour merchandise, visit www.peppapigliveus.com.
Peppa Pig's Adventure tour dates include:
March 18 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
March 19 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center
March 20 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
March 26 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre
March 27 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 28 Kelowna, BC Kelowna Community Theatre
March 29 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
March 31 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre
April 1 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre
April 2 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
April 3 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
April 4 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
April 5 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
April 7 Ralston, NE Ralston Arena
April 8 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Arena
April 9 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre
April 10 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
April 11 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts
April 14 Guelph, ON River Run Centre (2 shows)
April 15 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall
April 16 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
April 17 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre
April 18 Ottawa, ON National Arts Centre
April 19 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 21 Montreal, QC Theatre St-Denis
April 23 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for Performing Arts
April 24 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre
April 25 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center
April 26 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theatre (2 shows)
April 28 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre
April 29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
May 1 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater
May 2 New York, NY Beacon Theatre (2 shows)
May 3 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre
May 5 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre
May 6 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall
May 7 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Event Center
May 12 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
May 13 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
May 14 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium
May 15 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center for the Arts
May 17 Lakeland, FL Youkey Theatre
May 19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
May 20 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
May 21 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
