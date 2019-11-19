PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE! Extends Tour to 50 Additional North American Cities

Peppa Pig's Adventure!, one of the most successful family theater tours in history, today announced the extension of its current tour to an additional 50 North American cities throughout 2020. Kicking off in California on March 18, the tour will make additional stops in New York City, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, November 22, 2019.

In Peppa Pig's Adventure!, Peppa Pig gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to jump and play in.

The live stage show recently celebrated its 400th performance and has sold more than 600,000 tickets to date. The wildly adored brand for preschoolers and their parents reached a new level of popularity this summer with the release of Peppa's first album and the internet buzzed with a series of Peppa Pig memes. Celebrities from Nicky Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to rappers Lil Nas X and Iggy Azalea, and even Princess Charlotte are among die-hard fans.

Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated animated series that airs daily on Nick Jr.

For tickets, VIP packages - which include meet and greets with the characters - and tour merchandise, visit www.peppapigliveus.com.

Peppa Pig's Adventure tour dates include:

March 18 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

March 19 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

March 20 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

March 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

March 26 Victoria, BC Royal Theatre

March 27 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 28 Kelowna, BC Kelowna Community Theatre

March 29 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 31 Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre

April 1 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre

April 2 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

April 3 Thunder Bay, ON Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

April 4 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

April 5 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

April 7 Ralston, NE Ralston Arena

April 8 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Arena

April 9 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

April 10 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

April 11 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts

April 14 Guelph, ON River Run Centre (2 shows)

April 15 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

April 16 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

April 17 Kingston, ON Leon's Centre

April 18 Ottawa, ON National Arts Centre

April 19 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 21 Montreal, QC Theatre St-Denis

April 23 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for Performing Arts

April 24 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

April 25 Northampton, MA Calvin Theatre & Performing Arts Center

April 26 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theatre (2 shows)

April 28 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

April 29 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

May 1 Upper Darby, PA Tower Theater

May 2 New York, NY Beacon Theatre (2 shows)

May 3 Asbury Park, NJ Paramount Theatre

May 5 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

May 6 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

May 7 Beaumont, TX Ford Park Event Center

May 12 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

May 13 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

May 14 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium

May 15 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center for the Arts

May 17 Lakeland, FL Youkey Theatre

May 19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

May 20 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

May 21 Estero, FL Hertz Arena





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You