Broadway Theatre Lights Will Partially Dim in Memory of Gavin Creel

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel, who passed away on September 30, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. Mr. Creel was 48 years old. To honor his memory, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of one theater from every Theater Owner on Broadway, including the Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Marquis, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Stephen Sondheim, St. James, Studio 54, Todd Haimes, and Vivian Beaumont theatres at a date and time to be coordinated with the family at their request.

“It is hard to fathom the loss of Gavin Creel,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “Not only was he an actor of the highest caliber, but he was also a committed activist and champion for so many causes both within and outside of our industry. Gavin gave of his whole self to our community, both in his performances and his charitable work. The Broadway community is lucky to have known him both as an actor and an individual, and to have benefited from the joy that he brought into so many people’s lives.”

An Ohio native and graduate of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, Mr. Creel’s Broadway career began on the Road in 1998, when he performed in the national tour of Fame. In 2002 he made his debut on a Broadway stage at the Marquis Theatre, when he originated the role of Jimmy Smith in Thoroughly Modern Millie – for which he would receive his first Tony Award nomination.

While developing a body of work that included 11 Broadway and Touring Broadway productions, Mr. Creel would go on to star in several revivals of beloved musicals, from his Tony-nominated portrayal of Claude in Hair to his memorable turn as Steven Kodaly in She Loves Me to his Tony Award-winning performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! As recently as 2022, he delighted audiences with his dual performances as both the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince in the revival of Into the Woods.

In addition to these accolades and professional accomplishments, Mr. Creel also made significant contributions to the Broadway community through his charitable work and efforts as an activist. He co-founded the grassroots organization Broadway Impact, which focuses on amplifying support of marriage equality. In addition to his work with Broadway Impact, Mr. Creel was heavily involved with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a charitable organization that unites theatre artists and audiences across the country to provide meals, medication, health care, and hope.

On Broadway Mr. Creel’s credits included: Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002 Nominee Best Actor In A Musical); La Cage aux Folles (2004 Revival); Hair (2009 Revival, Nominee Best Actor In A Musical); The Book of Mormon (2011, joined cast in 2015); She Loves Me (2016 Revival); Waitress (2016, joined cast in 2019); Hello, Dolly! (2017 Revival, Winner Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical); and Into the Woods (2022 Revival).

On Tour Mr. Creel’s credits included: Fame (1998); The Book of Mormon (Latter Day, 2012); and Into the Woods (2023 Revival).