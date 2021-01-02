Original HAIRSPRAY Cast Member Todd Michel Smith Dies After Battle With Cancer

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Todd Michel Smith has died after a battle with cancer.

Several of Smith's friends and former co-stars shared the news of his passing on social media.

Smith starred in the original Broadway cast of Hairspray in 2002 as IQ and stayed with the show for its full run. He also appeared on Broadway in A Wonderful Life in 2005, as a member of the ensemble.

In addition to his stage work, Smith also appeared on screen in Across the Universe (2007) and Poultry and Prejudice (2004).

Laura Bell Bundy, who starred alongside Smith in Hairspray, shared a heartfelt note about her friend's passing on Facebook.

"He was a great human, dedicated performer, and remained with the show until the very end. He had a beautiful smile that lit up a room and a genuine quality that made you know he really did care. He really was the nicest kid in town," she writes.

