Original FROZEN Stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Bid Farewell to Arendelle Today

Original stars of Frozen, Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, play their final performance as Elsa and Anna tonight, February 16.

The pair announced their departure on social media in September. They have been with Frozen for nearly 3 years.

Replacing Levy and Murin will be McKenzie Kurtz, who will make her Broadway debut as Anna, and Ciara Renée (Pippin, Big Fish, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Elsa. Ryan McCartan will also join the cast as Hans, replacing Joe Carroll. The new cast members begin performances Tuesday, February 18.

Frozen also features principal cast members Chad Burris (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature. The film's sequel, Frozen 2, written by the same award-winning team, was released in November 2019 and recently surpassed its predecessor to become the #1 animated film of all time.





