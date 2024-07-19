Original Cast Recording Of Off-Broadway's MY TRUE LOVE Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After an Off-Broadway Premiere in May, the original cast recording of MY TRUE LOVE by author and music director Ben Boecker has been released.

It will be available for download at www.soundcloud.com/mytruelove-musical.

MY TRUE LOVE follows Cedarella, a witch who dreams of falling in love with a Perfect Prince, so she runs away from home to seek her One True Love in a Magic Land called ... "Magicland!" Ultimately, Cedarella must decide if she is willing to let go of the fairytale stereotypes of love she grew up with to make room for a real love that is honest, true, and incredibly empowering.

Appropriate for all ages, MY TRUE LOVE features a rollicking pop comedy score, a fast-paced book, and nonstop laughs, all while exploring complex themes including consent, empowerment and embracing your identity.

MY TRUE LOVE original cast recording features Mairead Connor (Cedarella), Julian Schenker (Hunter), Ruben Fernandez (Henrrietta), Kate Keating (Carmaletta), Joe Kassner (Pat), Livi Rose D'Achille (Julianna/Fran), and Andrew McNamara (Love-Machine) Kasey Blezinger (V-Drums), Milo Rosengard (Key 2/Synth), Kiley Rowe (Violin), and Ben Boecker (Piano). It is co-produced by Ben Boecker (book, music, and lyrics), and Gabi Faye; co-produced, mixed, and mastered by David Sisko, with recording engineer Jabbath Roa at Pulse Studios.

Ben Boecker is a NYC- based composer-lyricist and teaching artist. In Fall 2022, he made his 54 Below debut with his solo show, "10 Years in New York." Ben served on the adjunct faculty of the Calhoun School for over eight years. Currently, he directs and music-directs the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue Purim Spiel (as featured in the New York Times), sings as a soloist with the First Presbyterian Church of Brooklyn (ranked in the top ten gospel choirs in NYC), and is on the adjunct faculty at Leman Prep Conservatory, the Dalton School, and Bank Street School For Children. He has been twice commissioned by Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, to write the original musicals, "Camp U! The Musical," and "Better Than a Bully: A Musical Fable." He is a member of the BMI Musical Theater Writing Workshop, the Dramatists' Guild, and Actors' Equity. www.benboecker.com