Onion Cellar Productions Presents Diana Son's STOP KISS

Onion Cellar Productions, a new creative collective formed out of The William Esper Studio, debuts in The Chain Theatre's Factory Series, producing Diana Son's STOP KISS, running September 12 - 15.

An unlikely meeting. The aftermath of a tragic event. The quieter moments in between. Diana Son's STOP KISS is an exploration on how quickly and subtly lives can change. The story follows two women, Callie and Sara, while they question and embrace what lies in their hearts, revealing the many forms love can take along the way.

The cast will feature Jenna Cavrich, April Qi, Kyle Gale, John Gionis, Amy Finkbeiner, and Andrew Gilliland.

The creative team will include Sound Design by Lola Basiliere, Lighting Design by Josh Healing, and Set & Props Design by Amy Finkbeiner.

Performances are scheduled on:

Thursday, September 12 at 7pm

Friday, September 13 at 7pm

Saturday, September 14 at 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, September 15 at 2pm

Tickets ($35-$40) are available in advance at universe.com/stopkissnyc.

The performance will run approximately 105 minutes with no intermission.