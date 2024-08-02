Onion Cellar Productions Presents Diana Son's STOP KISS

STOP KISS is running September 12 - 15.
Onion Cellar Productions, a new creative collective formed out of The William Esper Studio, debuts in The Chain Theatre's Factory Series, producing Diana Son's STOP KISS, running September 12 - 15.
An unlikely meeting. The aftermath of a tragic event. The quieter moments in between. Diana Son's STOP KISS is an exploration on how quickly and subtly lives can change. The story follows two women, Callie and Sara, while they question and embrace what lies in their hearts, revealing the many forms love can take along the way.
The cast will feature Jenna Cavrich, April Qi, Kyle Gale, John Gionis, Amy Finkbeiner, and Andrew Gilliland.
The creative team will include Sound Design by Lola Basiliere, Lighting Design by Josh Healing, and Set & Props Design by Amy Finkbeiner.
Performances are scheduled on:
Tickets ($35-$40) are available in advance at universe.com/stopkissnyc.
The performance will run approximately 105 minutes with no intermission.
Videos