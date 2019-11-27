Olivia Rodrigo Makes Songwriting Debut in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Actress Olivia Rodrigo makes her songwriting debut with "All I Want," a song showcased in the episode of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiering Friday, November 29 on Disney+. In the episode "Blocking," 16-year old Rodrigo performs the piano ballad as her character, Nini Salazar-Roberts. She recorded it live on the set during filming.

Listen to a sneak peek below!

Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle said, "Olivia wrote this emotional, in-depth song in just three days while filming the series and going to school. She has shown her strength not only as a composer and performer but also as a modern young woman who brilliantly channeled what the 'Nini' character is going through as she begins to take control of her own narrative."

Rodrigo commented, "Nini is a character that is written so truthfully and she is so relatable to me so writing a song that came from a place of truth wasn't too hard. I just feel so grateful to Tim for trusting me to write a song for such an incredible show. I hope that people can find bits of themselves in the song and can relate to it."

The song was produced by multi-platinum songwriter/producer Matthew Tishler who previously worked with Rodrigo on songs for Disney Channel's "Bizaardvark." Among his credits are songs for Ashley Tisdale, Dove Cameron, JoJo Siwa, BTS and EXO.

A subsequent episode showcases a song Rodrigo co-wrote with her fellow cast member Joshua Bassett.

Photo credit: Disney+ /Craig Sjodin





Related Articles