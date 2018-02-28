ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Launch National Tour in 2019-2020

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced today that the new hit production of Once On This Island will launch a North American tour during the fall of 2019. The tour of the critically acclaimed production will play Los Angeles, CA (Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre) and additional cities. Those cities, on-sale dates and casting will be announced at a later date. For the most up-to-date news about the upcoming North American tour, please join our mailing list at onceonthisisland.com.

"I was thrilled to learn that the Broadway producers of Once On This Island are planning a national tour for the 2019 - 2020 season," said Douglas C. Baker, Center Theatre Group's Producing Director. "I literally leaped at the opportunity to present this very special production. Ahmanson Theatre audiences can look forward to a spectacular experience. Director Michael Arden's vision fills the production with a stunning level of theatricality, elevating a delightful story to something truly extraordinary. Center Theatre Group is proud that we're able to bring Once On This Island to Los Angeles at such a culturally critical time; the musical's theme of community resonates today more than ever, allowing a uniquely diverse cast of characters to come together and tell what is ultimately a universal story of forbidden love."

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Executive Director of Arizona State University Gammage, said, "I already loved this classic theatre piece, but the brilliantly engaging storytelling that unfolds in this new production feels even fresher and more relevant than ever. The music is amazing, the choreography is breathtaking and we're thrilled it will be touring across North America."

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, opened on December 3 at The Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews.

The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

The current Broadway cast is led by Lea Salonga (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Tamyra Gray (Papa Ge), and Norm Lewis (Agwe) who are joined by newcomer, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune).

Once On This Island is written by the Tony Award-winning team Lynn Ahrens (Book and Lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (Music), and based on the novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy. This production features new orchestrations by original orchestrator Michael Starobin who is joined by AnnMarie Milazzo.

The creative team also includes Dane Laffrey (Scenic Design), Clint Ramos (Costume Design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Designers), Peter Hylenski (Sound Designer), John Bertles/Bash The Trash (Unusual Instruments), Cookie Jordan (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer), Chris Fenwick (Music Supervisor), Alvin Hough, Jr. (Music Director), David Perlow (Associate Director), Nikki M. James (Assistant Director), Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer) and Telsey + Co / Craig Burns, CSA (Casting Agent).

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

Tickets for the Broadway production of Once On This Island are on sale through Telecharge. Group tickets are available at www.YourBroadwayGenius.com or by calling 855-329-2932.

Once On This Island premiered at Playwrights Horizons in May of 1990. The Broadway production opened in October of that year and ran for 469 performances garnering eight Tony nominations including Best Featured Actress (LaChanze), Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical. The 1994 West End production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles