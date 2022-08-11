Now Hiring: Technical Director, Box Office Manager, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/11/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: STAGEHANDS FOR EVENTS - CARPENTERS, ELECTRICIANS, AUDIO & VIDEO TECHNICIANS, FORK OPS, LOADERS

Lankey & Limey Ltd., an event production and labor company serving the New York area and other major US currently accepting resumes for stagehand positions for event work including: Carpenters Electricians Audio & Video Technicians CertiHed Fork Operators CertiHed Scissor & Boom Lift Operators Riggers Loaders Please email your resume to: labor@lankeyandlimey.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Independent Travel Agent Positions for Artists and Performers

With a pent-up demand for leisure travel, Good Story Vacations is seeking Disney-loving artists, performers, and creatives interested in a side career as an Independent Travel Agent specializing in Disney vacations-also known as a Disney Vacation Planner. At Good Story Vacations, we're structured specifically for working with a team of artists. This is a travel agency founded and run by artists. We are a collaborative community of creative, personable, and organized individuals who are passi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: In-house Designer

About TDF Costume Collection Rental Program The TDF Costume Collection is a program of TDF, a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. In operation for over 40 years, the TDF Costume Collection offers costume rentals to theatre, film, television, opera, dance and educational institutions nationwide. Currently housing an inventory of more than 85,000 costumes and accessories, the TDF Costume Collection is located in the histori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Technical Director

The Senior Technical Director (SrTD) reports directly to the Director of Production (DP) and provides oversight of all technical production activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera. The SrTD actively manages the technical operations including scenery, properties, audio, lighting, and video; and provides administrative support for the Production Department. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES • Direct and supervise the technical department managers and staff. • Determine and manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift up emerging... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant to Production Manager

Assistant to Production Manager About us Founded in 1884, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts is the first conservatory for actors in the English-speaking world. Since then, its purpose has remained constant: to provide students with the tools needed to make acting their profession. The Academy is an accredited, degree-granting institution with campuses in Los Angeles and New York. With an unmatched history and rich legacy, the Academy honors its past while continually strivin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

The Public Theater is looking for enthusiastic, customer service-oriented individuals to join our Audience Services team. Box Office Representatives sell tickets, process donations, and provide information about our productions, policies, and venues in person and by email. We set the tone for a positive experience at The Public. RESPONSIBILITIES Works during assigned box office hours and showtimes, selling tickets, answering in-person queries, and servicing internal and external cu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Box Office Manager to join the Box Office team. As the Box Office Manager, you will oversee daily operations and activities of The Public Theater Box Offices to optimize ticket sales for events and performances while delivering a customer service experience focused on kindness and accessibility for all. The Box Office Manager executes various administrative duties related to ticket sales and fulfillment, membership and partner acquisition and renewal, special eve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Full - Time Technical Director

Iowa City professional theatre, Riverside Theatre, is hiring a full-time Technical Director to join our staff. The Technical Director will work alongside the Production Manager, Producing Artistic Director, and designers to ensure timely and safe implementation of scenic, lighting and sound designs for shows produced by Riverside Theatre and rental events hosted at Riverside Theatre's space. Please visit our website riversidetheatre.org to learn more about the position. Applicants are asked to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management seeks full-time Associate Talent Manager for IMMEDIATE start. We represent talent in the world of choreography, writing, acting and directing for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are a production entity developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television currently represented by COME FROM AWAY on Broadway, Australia, London, and on tour as well as producing the new Museum of Broadway. Candidate must be able to n... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Talent Management Internship

We are a talent management group and Broadway producing entity actively looking for a bright and capable STUDENT or RECENT GRADUATE to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 full days (10am-6pm) per week, starting on/about the week of September 6th. Length of internship is negotiable, with a minimum of 4 months. Intern must come from a STRONG THEATRE, TELEVISION, and FILM BACKGROUND (NO ACTORS PLEASE) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of chore... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

IAMA Theatre Company is seeking a Managing Director. ABOUT THE COMPANY Designated by Playbill as "one of 20 regional houses every theatre lover must know," IAMA is a Los Angeles-based ensemble of artists and nonprofit theatre company, committed to invigorating live performance for a streaming generation. Through cutting-edge, cool and hyper-modern stories, IAMA is invested in the immediacy of production and strives to bring audiences out of their personal space and into a shared experience... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Since our founding in 1979 by Stephen Graham, New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) has fostered a community of adventurous audiences and visionary theatremakers, bringing them together to deepen our shared understanding of the world around us. We nurture pioneering new writers like Jeremy O. Harris and Celine Song and bring them into conversation with powerhouse playwrights like Ayad Akhtar and Amy Herzog. We empower inimitable auteurs like Rachel Chavkin and Lileana Blain-Cruz and lift up emerging ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Institutional Giving

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL GIVING-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL GIVING for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

Overview This position plays an important role in the day-to-day operation and management of the administrative side of the organization. The General Manager's responsibilities include: • Financial Oversight • Operational Management of Facilities, IT & Human Resources Financial Management • Develop and oversee Ogunquit Playhouse's financial management strategy and have direct responsibility for the oversight of accounting, finance, forecasting, strategic planning, contract negotiations,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director- Center Theatre Group

Position Summary The Artistic Director (AD) will inspire and guide CTG's robust, diverse staff and artists, championing a cohesive artistic vision and encouraging all members of the CTG community to take an active role in the artistic work and educational programs. The AD will be excited about becoming a part of the fabric of Los Angeles, invested in anti-racist practices, and ready to join the CTG team in its quest to be change-makers. The AD will provide vision and leadership working in part... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: URGENT: Light Board Operator - Synetic Theater

Synetic Theater is currently seeking an urgent replacement for a light board operator for our summer camp programming this Thursday and Friday August 11th and 12th from 9am-3pm. The rate will be $21 an hour. We need someone with some light board programming skills and knowledge of how to operate the light board. Please email Mark@synetictheater.org as soon as possible with a resume if you are interested and available. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out. Thank you! ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Soundboard Operator

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: - Mix of 25+ voices for songs and dialogue - Mix of QLab tracks - Troubleshoot sound issues during show run - Run daily soundchecks - Mic cast during run of show Qualifications: - Previous experience Soundboard - Operating in a theatre or live performance space - Experience mixing 20+ voices - Experience using QLab... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Designer

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: - Eqing of microphones - Acquisition of sound effects - Edit tracks in QLab - Program Scenes - Decide mic placements - QLab Show folder organization - Other duties as assigned Qualifications: - Previous experience sound designing in a theatre or live performance space - Experience with QLab track editing ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costumer

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: - The design and acquisition of all production costume pieces - Tracking of production costume budget - Organization of fittings - Creation of size charts for all actors in production - Oversees continuity within the production - Other duties as assigned Qualifications: - Previous experience working within a budget - Experience costuming a full production - Ability to sew - Strong skills in communication - Ability to complete job within a s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist/Theatre Director

Shining Studios Organization is a non-profit after school program for children interested in learning about and performing in musical theatre. Each class rehearses and performs a musical over the course of a semester. We begin with theatre games and auditions; move through the rehearsal process while learning about singing, dancing, and acting; and finally put on a fully-mounted production for friends and family! Throughout the entire process our teaching artists and directors are reinforcing t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Touring Stage Manager position for World Ballet Series: Swan Lake

Touring SM needed for the World Ballet Series: Swan Lake and World Ballet Series: Nutcracker 2022 National tour. The tour start on September 14 on the West Coast. First part ends on November 6 in CT. We resume on November 25 and end the Holiday part of the tour on December 25. If you are resourceful, innovative, forward thinking and committed - please apply. A MUST: - Work experience with performing arts venues, proscenium stages, fly houses. - Stage manager experience with theatre pro... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto

BP will be casting its annual pantomime, a family musical comedy show, with adults and children over the age of 12. Auditions for Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto will be held Monday, August 29th from 7:00pm to 9:45pm and Tuesday, August 30th from 7:00pm to 9:45pm at Bannockburn Community Clubhouse, 6314 Bannockburn Dr., Bethesda, MD 20817. Call backs, if needed, will be held August 31 (Wednesday) at Bannockburn. Please come prepared to: perform 16 to 32 bars, one (1) verse and one (1) chorus, o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: House Manager- Starlight Theatre

Do you have a love for the arts? Would you like to be an active part of a beloved Kansas City tradition? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! Starlight is looking for a dedicated, energetic and hard-working "Star" to join our Operations team as House Manager! This will be a full-time, hourly position that will work year-round. The House Manager(s) plays a very important role at Starlight, as they are responsible for managing front of house operations of the venue during events inc... (more)