Now Hiring: Teaching Artists, Sound Supervisor, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artists for School Programs

Trinity Theatre Company is currently hiring teaching artists to work on our school programs in the South Bay Union District. This position would require teaching skill or performance-based theatre classes to elementary school aged kids. The hours would be at least 2 days a week (preferably) from 1:45-5:45 pm or 12:45-5:45 pm. Both college students and graduates are encouraged to apply, so long as you have completed at least 12 units in theatre, education, or a related field. The starting... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater - Performing Arts Managing Director opportunity

Utah - Full-time position as a Managing Director for stage productions. This position is a salaried employment opportunity, which is based on experience, along with a bonus upon successful completion of each production. We invite you to consider this immediate hire position at your convenience. This position requires:  A clear background  UT DL with insurance  1-2 years of theatrical experience, including any directing credits or 2-3 theatrical directing credits  Two professional ref... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bilingual, Spanish and English speaking, Teaching Artist/Actor

New York City Children's Theater is seeking bilingual, Spanish and English speaking, Actors/Teaching Artists for the multi-sensory musical, CINCO/FIVE! New York City Children's Theater programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world. To learn more about our education programs, please visit https://nycchildrenstheat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director-

THEATRE FORWARD invites talented individuals to apply to be its new Executive Director to lead this service organization into the future with ingenuity and a growth focused mindset. The Executive Director will take the lead on shaping plans for Theatre Forward's expansion and evolution, seeking new ways to raise funds and provide direct and meaningful support to regional Theatre Partners across the country. Considering how the theatre field will continue to emerge from shutdowns forced by the p... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Executive Director

... (more)

Internships - Crew : Lighting/Sound Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors o... (more)

Internships - Crew : Props/Carpentry Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry Intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitors o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Marketing Officer

The Alley Theatre (The Alley) is seeking applicants for its next The Chief Marketing Officer. The Chief Marketing Officer is one of several senior administrative staff positions at The Alley, including Development, Education and Community Engagement, Finance, Human Resources and Culture, and Information Technology. Each of these positions report to the Managing Director, although the CMO also works closely with the Artistic Director in messaging and visual images. This is a high-performing team... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo) is seeking applicants for its next Managing Director, a key collaborator and administrative team leader working in concert with and supporting the vision of Asolo's new Producing Artistic Director (PAD). The Managing Director will be the primary lead for developing strong and executable plans for sound financial management, progressive brand and marketing awareness, and deeply authentic and inspirational philanthropic efforts. Asolo's Managing Director will be ta... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Job: Managing Director Please submit a cover letter and resume with a summary of demonstrable accomplishments to jobs@marylandensemble.org. For best consideration, please apply ASAP before September 19, 2022. Organization: Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is a regional theatre company with an ensemble theatre artistic model. Our 22/23 budget is $910,000 and we are celebrating our 25th anniversary season of producing plays, 30 years producing live performances, and the completion of a $2... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

POSITION: Company Manager POSITION TYPE: Full Time Exempt REPORTS TO: Director of Production Olney Theatre Center is seeking a Company Manager to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in our community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season along with the National Playe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

POSITION: Director of Production POSITION TYPE: Full Time, Exempt DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Artistic Director Olney Theatre Center, an award-winning, four-stage, leading regional theater in the vibrant DC region, seeks an outstanding theater-maker to serve as its DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION (DOP). The DOP oversees a $4.5M production budget, with performances across four spaces on Olney Theatre Center's 14-acre campus. Partnering closely with Artistic Director Jason Loewith, th... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 92NY Fall Musical theater Program- TYA Musicals

ATTENTION NYC , NON-UNION MUSICAL THEATER ACTORS, 18-35 for newest NYC project! I will be casting the fall TYA musicals for the 92NY Musical Theater program, which will be presented this fall at a venue on the upper west side. PLEASE read the entire audition post carefully; note the character descriptions as well as the rehearsal and performance dates for each production. Seeking ACTORS who are STRONG SINGERS/Good Movers (unless, otherwise noted) for the following roles: NOTE: All roles ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Marketing Specialist

Location: Encompass New Opera Theatre 138 South Oxford Street, 1A Brooklyn, NY 11217 Position: Marketing Specialist (Full-time) About the Company: Encompass New Opera Theatre is dedicated to the creation, development and production of adventurous new music theatre and contemporary opera, as well as revivals of important musical works by American and international composers. In the vanguard of companies devoted to widening the recognition of America's outstanding composers, dramatists, si... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lighting Supervisor

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a Lighting Supervisor to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in our community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season along with the National Players Tour and additional Curated Events. The Lighting Supervisor will report directly to the Di... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant to the Technical Director / Master Electrician

Full-time Seasonal Position. August 2022 - May 2023. A one-month extension through June 2023 is possible. This position reports directly to the Technical Director and will assist the Technical Director as needed. The primary responsibilities are as Master Electrician. The theatre recently received a significant grant to upgrade lighting systems so the new Master Electrician will contribute input as to what is acquired. This position will also be expected to work each show either in the boot... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

TITLE: Box Office Associate STATUS: PT Non-Exempt DIVISION: Marketing REPORTS TO: Audience Services Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late August / Early September 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

TITLE: House Manager STATUS: PT Non-Exempt DIVISION: Marketing REPORTS TO: Audience Services Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late August / Early September 2022 ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Since its founding in 1978, Studio Theatre has been based in the historic neighborhood of Logan Circle in Washington DC. Inspired by the world around us, Studio brings personal, political plays to audiences across the Washington metropolitan area. Studio's mission combines a commitm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Charleston Stage

CHARLESTON STAGE seeks candidates to serve in the newly created position of Managing Director. The new Managing Director will join an organization with a solid financial foundation, dedicated staff and board, well-known brand, and a loyal audience. The Managing Director and Artistic Director will form a co-leadership team, with both positions reporting to the Board of Trustees through the President. The primary responsibilities of the Managing Director are these: • Establish and maintain a rel... (more)