Now Hiring: Lead Scenic Designer, Props Master & More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/26/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Theatre Lawrence seeks a full-time executive director who oversees all operating aspects of the organization including artistic, financial, human resources, marketing, fundraising, community relations, facilities management, and the quality and efficiency of the staff. Please see the full position description and requirements at https://wp.theatrelawrence.com/get-involved/careers/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Coordinator

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Foundation & Government Support Associate

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Coordinator of Civic Programs & Engagement

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Director of Production- Guthrie Theater

Position Summary Reporting to the Artistic Director, the Director of Production serves on the Guthrie's senior management team and oversees all production department operations. This position directly provides supervision and oversight of the following positions: Technical Director, Head of Props, Costume Director, Head of Sound, Head of Lighting and Projection, Production Manager, and Assistant Production Manager. As a senior team member, the Director of Production works collaboratively with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring A1

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Assistant Stage Manager

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Music

Progressive church in Mount Vernon with a traditional service and love of music seeks a Director of Music to lead choirs and coordinate with our gifted pianist. This part-time position is well-paid and offers an uplifting work environment in an historic church. Choral training and leadership background required. Education in music education, vocal pedagogy or choral music is a plus. Qualities we are looking for include love of choral music, experience directing choirs, ability to work with adul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: TCG Publisher

TCG PUBLISHER: POSITION DESCRIPTION AND APPLICATION GUIDELINES Theatre Communications Group, the national organization for theatre headquartered in New York City, NY, seeks a new Publisher to lead its book division. TCG Books is the largest independent trade publisher of dramatic literature in North America, with over 450 titles and 19 Pulitzer Prizes for Best Play on its book list. TCG Books believes that plays are literature, deserving the same care and attention as novels, poetry, short st... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Director of Productiona?? a??DEPARTMENT: Production POSITION: Director of Production REPORTS TO: Artistic Director JOB TYPE: Full Time, Exempt START DATE: Flexible, On or Before August 15th, 2022 SALARY RANGE: $75,000-95,000 BENEFITS: a?? Five (5) working days of vacation will be granted after six (6) months of continuous employment. Thereafter, vacation accrues at a rate of .83 days per month, yielding ten (10) vacation days per year for the first four (4)years of continuous employment... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Touring Company Manager

Position Overview Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt along with several major titles in development. We ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Acting Shakespeare In-Person Intensive

"My experiences working with this beautiful company, on stage and virtually, can only be described as feeling as though I'm home." - Jennifer Fouché (JULIUS CAESAR; POTUS on Broadway; CHICAGO on Broadway; JESSICA JONES) ENROLL NOW for SoHo Shakes' in-person intensive: Acting Shakespeare. Train with New York's most innovative teaching artists at our private studio, and learn the method that's changing classical performance: Action-Based Imaging. ACTING SHAKESPEARE - Begins May 17th -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SUGAR HILL: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker

Music and Lyrics by: Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn Written by: Jessica Swan Producer: David Garfinkle Executive Producer: Randall Buck Producer: Rob Quadrino Director/Supervising Choreographer: Joshua Bergasse Featured Choreographers: Jon Boogz, Graciela Daniele, Carmen De Lavallade, Caleb Teicher, Film Director/Contributing Choreographer: Jade Hale-Christofi Musical Direction: TBD Music Supervisors: John Clayton, Larry Blank Casting: Mungioli Theatricals, Inc. We at Mun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a creative, producorial-minded individual to serve as Artistic Associate. Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director, the Artistic Associate will take on a vital role as part of the organization's artistic team. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Non-Union Call for Tennessee Williams' "Orpheus Descending"

Now Casting for "Orpheus Descending" August 2022 Performances Shows Fri & Sat eve @7:30pm,Sunday matinee TBA, Aug. 18-28th Rehearsals to begin in June/July 2022 Seeking Non-Union actors for the following roles. All ages and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Auditions to be held at Your Dance Closet, 45 Quaker Avenue, Cornwall, NY 12518 on Sunday, June 5th @ 5pm. Cold Readings. Script sides to be provided at audition. Bring headshot and resume if available. Fully vaccinated acto... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Bookkeeper

Eagle Theatre Bookkeeper Job Description DUTIES: The bookkeeper position for Eagle Theatre is a part time position that reports to Eagle Theatre's Managing Director and provides regular updates to Eagle Theatre's board of directors. CONTRACT PERIOD AND COMPENSATION: As a part time, W-2 Employee, this position is compensated at 20 hours a week and paid an hourly rate of $20/hour. No additional benefits are allotted for part time employees at this time. This position may work some hour... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Managing Director

Eagle Theatre Managing Director Job Description DUTIES: The Managing Director shall report to the Eagle Theatre board and is a co-collaborator with the Producing Artistic Director. The duties and parameters of the position are set forth below with a division of agreed-upon duties of 50% finance, 30% development, and 20% general management. The division of your duties will be reviewed on an annual basis. QUALITIES: Strong accounting and financial background Entrepreneurial attitude ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Eagle Theatre Managing Director Job Description DUTIES: The Managing Director shall report to the Eagle Theatre board and is a co-collaborator with the Producing Artistic Director. The duties and parameters of the position are set forth below with a division of agreed-upon duties of 50% finance, 30% development, and 20% general management. The division of your duties will be reviewed on an annual basis. QUALITIES: Strong accounting and financial background Entrepreneurial attitude ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Nimbus Dance Company Audition

Nimbus Dance Company Audition Thursday, June 23rd - Audition 12pm-6pm Friday, June 24th - Call back 10am-4pm *Note: Company Audition will include phrases from Nimbus Repertory Workshop Nimbus Dance seeks company dancers, company apprentices, and Nimbus2 dancers for the 2022-23 Season. Dancers should have professional experience, be highly proficient in modern & contemporary ballet technique, and have strong partnering skills. Nimbus Dance looks for dynamic movers whose work shows curiosity... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Scenic Designer

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (MI) Seeks Lead Scenic Designer to design major productions and take an active role in all activities with scenic needs. Lead Scenic Designer collaborates with the Technical Director, Production Manager, Artistic and Executive Directors to ensure that all programs meet the expectation of high-quality process and product. Demonstrate a commitment to Civic's Mission, Vision, and Core Values, and enjoy collaborating with staff, contractors, volunteers, and studen... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Festival Production Manager

Reporting to PROTOTYPE's Producer, Sarah Bellin, and working closely with Directors - Beth Morrison, Creative Producer of Beth Morrison Projects; and Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director of HERE - the Production Manager shall: • Serve as the key technical liaison among PROTOTYPE, its designers, and its venues. • Participate in all production meetings; oversee the construction of content as needed, whether digital (facilitating the back-end of web content) or physical (scenery, projec... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL

Casting 'Ragtime: The Musical,' a musical. This is an open call. BCP is seeking an ethnically diverse cast of men and women ages 16 - 65+. Additionally, there are two principal roles for children (boy and girl - stage age 8 - 12). All those who wish to audition will be seen in order of arrival. Youth actors will be seen first in order of arrival. Ragtime: The Musical will open Bergen County Player's 90th season and perform to the public in Oradell, NJ from Sat., Sept. 17 thru Saturday, Oct. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Looking for carpenters and welders

BNG Industries is a fabrication shop in Harrison, NJ looking for additional welders, carpenters, electrical wiring specialists, and general freelance crew to job in to our shop on a somewhat regular basis. There is a potential for some of these roles to turn full time. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Wickham Way

Teaneck New Theatre announces AUDITIONS for THE WICKHAM WAY, a new play by Rachel Rubin Ladutke, with music by Lisa Brigantino. Arlene Schulman, Director. SYNOPSIS: Liza Cooper, an up-and-coming folk singer, returns to her native Wickham, Vermont with her girlfriend Marti in tow. Liza fled Wickham ten years earlier, after a traumatic experience on the eve of her high school graduation. She vowed never to return...until an important occasion demands her presence. Over the course of an emotional... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: SUGAR HILL: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker

We at Mungioli Theatricals are currently casting "SUGAR HILL: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker," a completely new story, told primarily through Dance, based on Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn's NUTCRACKER SUITE. We are seeking Virtuosic Ballet Dancers, En Pointe, Acrobatic and Jazz Ballet, Expert Swing/Lindy-Hop Dancers, Jazz Dancers, Tap Dancers, and those with Cirque du Soleil type acrobatic abilities who can express the fallout and consequence of an emotion and who can infuse humor where... (more)