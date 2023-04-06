Now Hiring: General Manager, Casting Assistant, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/6/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Manager, Marketing

The Senior Manager, Marketing is responsible for assisting in the development and execution of marketing strategies for George Street Playhouse, its mainstage productions, educational programming and special events. This position is responsible for the monitoring and supervision of work-for-hire entities when applicable, specifically including but not limited to firms engaged to manage digital marketing, creative, and public relations. Principal Accountabilities: Assists Director of Market... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager - Goodspeed Musicals

The General Manager of Goodspeed Musicals is a key member of the Senior Operations Team who oversees the central functions of the organization's administration and operations, including human resources, artist contracting and relations, company management, legal, IT, and more. Reporting to the Managing Director, the General Manager ensures that the organization's people at all levels (staff, contracted artists, and more) have the necessary support to carry out their work and will play a key role... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Vocalist

Seeking Soprano and Tenor vocalists. Represent the US Army and the nation as a featured soloist and member of a world-class chorus in a variety of genres for audiences around the world. Genres needed: Classical, Rock, Pop, R&B, Gospel, Soul, or Latin. SALARY & BENEFITS • 30 days paid vacation annually • Full medical and dental care, plus full medical care for immediate family members • Permanent assignment in the Washington, D.C. area • Money for additional education • Eligibility for ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Colorado New Musical Festival Submissions

Wellspring is proud to announce submissions are now open for the Fourth Annual Colorado New Musical Festival (CNMF)! Submissions are due through Submittable no later than April 30, 2023. Authors and composers are encouraged to submit original, completed or draft, musical theater pieces in part or in whole for juried review. Selected works will be presented as simple staged readings in a free festival format for live audiences in August 2023 in Broomfield, CO. CNMF aims to bring atte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Casting Assistant

Jim Carnahan Casting is a New York based casting office with a focus on theatre. We work extensively on Broadway as well as the West End with over 150 Broadway shows and counting. We currently have seven shows running on Broadway, one off-Broadway and a National Tour. Next season is looking to include another 5 or 6 Broadway shows as well as numerous workshops and out of town productions. We are seeking a Casting Assistant for the office. This is a full-time, in office position. Among the pro... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative and Marketing Associate - For Immediate Hire

Mark DeGarmo Dance, a leading nonprofit organization with a dance education program deemed "a national model" by The National Endowment for the Arts, was founded in 1987 as Dynamic Forms, Inc. President Barack Obama commended Mark DeGarmo and Mark DeGarmo Dance for "your service to your communities and the nation." MDD's mission includes educate NYC communities, especially children; create, perform and disseminate original dances, artistic and scholarly work; and build intercultural community t... (more)

Internships - Crew : Scenic Carpentry Apprentice (Summer Seasonal)

The Glimmerglass Festival seeks a Scenic Carpentry Apprentice for its 2023 Festival Season. The Glimmerglass Apprenticeship Program offers a well-rounded experience including structured training sessions, curated seminars, and frequent opportunities to learn and work alongside seasoned professionals in formal and informal settings. The Scenic Carpentry Apprentice reports to the Head Carpenter and ATD of Scenery Operations, while working alongside four Staff Scenic Carpenters and another Scenic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grants Manager

POSITION TITLE: Grants Manager ABOUT DRAMATISTS GUILD FOUNDATION: Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. We sponsor educational programs; provide awards, grants, and stipends; offer free space to create new works; and give emergency aid to writers in need. By supporting and nurturing the creators of ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Casting Call for 11-14 year old Male

CASTING CALL: {Bert } 11-14 years old, mixed race / light skinned black person curious, adventurous, and kind SAG micro-budget agreement Reprieve a 10 minute dramatic play, filmed Written by Lee Roscoe, Produced by Nicolette Blount for TRU, Directed by Miriam Eusebio Story: A Native American man, so distraught over the state of the world and so disconnected from any community, is planning to kill himself. A curious child, Bert, befriends him, which leads to an invite home for dinner. May... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Graphic Designer

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Graphic Designer. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OR THEATER PRODUCER

Neal Radice and John Louis Cimasi recently completed a musical theater show titled, SHOWTIME AT THE RICHFORD. I have the task of marketing the piece for production. I am seeking an Artistic Director or Theatrical Producer that will peruse the piece and hopefully stage it. The Show slick has links to the recorded show songs and the script. Playwright: John Louis Cimasi, jcimasi@yahoo.com SHOWTIME AT THE RICHFORD essentially relates the story from my published autobiography, based on true ... (more)

Internships - Creative: Bacchae

Staff/Tech Notice for Bacchae New York Euripides Summer Festival is currently seeking personnel for an off-Broadway production of Bacchae in the following production categories: Choreographers with middle eastern/world and modern dance skills; Costume and Prop Designers/Creators; Hair/Make Up Assistants; Stage Managers; Sound/Lights Designers/Programmers. Experienced personnel and interns accepted. Paid positions. New York local hires. Performs in June. Brief interviews will be held at Riple... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Education Intern

Sarasota Youth Opera is seeking Education Interns for our Youth Opera Summer Camp in Sarasota, Florida! This is an amazing opportunity for singers and education students who are looking for experience teaching opera and singing to young performers! SYO Summer Camp is an opportunity for young people ages 8-18 to explore the exciting world of opera. Led by a team of seasoned professionals, this day camp delves into the elements that go into opera such as singing, acting, movement, costumes, wigs... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Bacchae

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Donor Services Associate

A member of Trinity Rep's five-person Development Team, the Donor Services Associate advances fundraising and builds positive patron relationships on behalf of the organization. This position serves as a lead administrator and super-user for Trinity Rep's fundraising database, managing all aspects of and ensuring accuracy of gift and patron data, acknowledgment, solicitor and moves management tracking, donor benefit fulfillment, and development reporting. The Donor Services Associate works with ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Officer

Trinity Rep seeks a dynamic, engaging, self-starter for the role of Individual Giving Officer. This position manages and executes fundraising efforts within a significant portfolio of key donors and prospects; manages the organization's legacy giving program; and supports the Development Department as well as special projects, as needed. Reporting to the Director of Development, the Individual Giving Officer serves as a major gifts officer, supporting the achievement of Trinity Rep's fundraising... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager

Full Job Description Qualifications/Responsibilities Sought: Working in partnership with the Artistic Director. Manage all aspects of the organization's business and administrative operations Marketing/communications Finance Development Mission fulfillment Partnerships Dynamic leader who has both organizational vision and the skills Work with Board to create, execute, and assess strategies and action plans to support organizational growth, stability Work with Artistic Director to c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: CREATIVE CAULDRON MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Creative Cauldron is seeking a Marketing and Communications Manager to create and execute detailed marketing campaigns with sales goals and timelines, create original visual designs, monitor all social media, and engage with press and the theater community. Must be a team player, highly organized and flexible, self-sufficient, demonstrate excellent communication skills, and always on the pulse of what's next. Marketing and Communications Manager will be the custodian of the Creative Cauldron bra... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Richmond Shakespeare Festival Seeking Stage Manager & Assistant SM

Seeking Production Stage Manager for RSF's Summer Production of As You Like It. Also seeking ASM. Show rehearses Tuesday - Saturday from Noon to 6 PM, (subject to change during tech week) with Sundays and Mondays off. Performances are Friday, Saturday at 7:30 PM and a Sunday Matinee at 2 PM. Rehearsals begin on 5/23/23 with opening on Friday 6/16/23 and closing on Sunday 6/25/23. Single Housing Provided. Responsibilities include those as typically assigned to a Production Stage Man... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Venue Operations

Position Summary Reporting to the President of Blumenthal Performing Arts (BPA), the Director of Facilities will oversee the maintenance, operation and planning for facilities managed and used by BPA. This position is instrumental in developing short- and long-term strategic goals for the organization in relation to the operation and usage of all BPA venues and off-site locations used by BPA. Departments reporting to the Director of Facilities include operations, building services, maintenanc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Facilities

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager (AEA Members only)

Riverside Theatre is looking for an Actors Equity Assistant Stage Manager for our upcoming production of Honky Tonk Angels. The pertinent dates are below. Please notify us for any further questions. Honky Tonk Angels Stage Management Prep Week Begins: April 27th Cast travel day: May 4th Rehearsals: May 5th through May 21 Tech: 10 of 12's: May 23rd through May 25th 8 of 10's: May 26th through May 28th Opening: May 30th (1st week 8 shows, 2nd week 9 shows, 3rd week 8... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Call for Actors: Little Shop of Horrors Audition Announcement

THEATRE AT THE BELL Audition Announcement for Little Shop of Horrors! Event Date: Auditions on Wednesday, April 12th 6:00-9:00 pm and Saturday, April 15th 10:00am-2:00pm Please sign up for an audition slot following the link at www.clarkschool.com/theatre-at-the-bell Address: Clark School Theatre 26 Newburyport Turnpike Rowley, MA 01969 See map: Google Map (located right next to Winfrey's) Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman Music by Alan Menken Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

POSITION: MANAGING DIRECTOR Classification: Full Time, Salaried, Exempt Reports to: Board of Directors (Co-Report with Producing Artistic Director) Salary Range: $65,000 - $90,000 (commensurate with experience) Benefits Package: Group Health Insurance (Medical, Dental, Vision), Group Life Insurance, Employer-Sponsored 401(k), Two Weeks Paid Vacation The Encore Musical Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) professional and award-winning theatre company, is looking for a Managing Director (MD). The ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Children's Drama Teacher in Taiwan

Helen O'Grady Drama Academy is the world's largest after-school children's drama academy with a presence in over 40 countries. At the Helen O'Grady Drama Academy all of our students are treated equally and given the opportunity to shine, regardless of their level of confidence or ability. We avoid auditions and ensure all our students feel encouraged and nurtured within our classes, enabling them to develop at their own pace. Our teachers interact with the students in an energetic and engagin... (more)