Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Classes / Instruction: Auditions- West Side Story

Artisan Center Theater Announcing Auditions For: West Side Story Book by Authur Laurents Music by Leonard Bernstein | Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Based on a Conception by Jerome Robbins of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet Directed by Chris Gallego Wong Music Direction by Thomas Bartke Choreography by Kianna Dugan AUDITION DATES: Monday, January 30, 2023 and Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 7:00pm-10:00pm Callbacks (if requested by Director) - Wednesday, February 1 , 2023 from 7:0... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2023 GLIMMERGLASS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM (Summer Seasonal)

2023 GLIMMERGLASS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM Graciously supported by Denise Littlefield Sobel The Glimmerglass Festival is reinforcing the company's decades-long history of mentoring and educating theater professionals with the Glimmerglass Festival Apprenticeship Program. With staff undergoing anti-bias training and education in creating more accessible, equitable and inclusive work environments, the company offers hourly paid summer Apprenticeships in Administration, Artistic Administration and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager, Target Margin Theater

Target Margin Theater seeks a General Manager to join our team. We are a small company and we need a partner in leadership. Our new General Manager will collaborate with the Artistic Director and Artistic Producer to manage the company's activities and advance the next phase of our growth. The most important qualities we seek are a deep affinity for our company's artistic mission, and a commitment to the values we aspire to embody in every dimension. Target Margin is an arts organization, but ou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Facilities Manager

FACILITIES MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a FACILTIES MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signa... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Beverly Theatre Guild of Chicago (BTG) is seeking a Choreographer for its spring musical production of 'The Wizard of Oz.' Performance Dates: April 28, 29 & 30, 2023 Venue: Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy Arts Center, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: Send cover letter and resume via email to BTGPres@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is January 15, 2023. Personal interview required. If selected, Applicant will be contacted for an interview to take pl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Director for 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Beverly Theatre Guild of Chicago (BTG) is seeking a Stage Director for its spring musical production of 'The Wizard of Oz.' Performance Dates: April 28, 29 & 30, 2023 Venue: Baer Theater at Morgan Park Academy Arts Center, 2153 W. 111th Street, Chicago Instructions to Apply: Send cover letter and resume via email to BTGPres@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is January 15, 2023. Personal interview required. If selected, Applicant will be contacted for an interview to take ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Administrative Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Administrative Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Overhire

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Wardrobe Overhire. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Graphic Designer

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Graphic Designer. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS ASSISTANT PATRON SERVICES MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Costume First Hand

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, LORT D professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cult... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Artisan

OVERVIEW Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking is seeking an adaptable, good-natured, and efficient individual to serve as the Properties Artisan. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre that exceeds the exp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Marketing Manager (Hybrid)

TADA! FULL TIME MARKETING MANAGER TADA! Youth Theater is seeking a Full Time Marketing Manager to work with TADA! Staff to raise awareness and visibility of TADA! and all of its programs (Onsite and School/Community Arts Education, RYET, Original Musical Productions) which will lead to increasing earned income, so that TADA! can continue to serve NYC families. We are seeking a highly motivated individual who believes in TADA!'s mission and values (see below) and has a love of musical theate... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Barrington Stage Company 2023 Musical Theatre Conservatory

The BSC Musical Theatre Conservatory is an 8 Week Intensive training program for pre-professionals. The 2023 BSC Musical Theatre Conservatory will run from June 5 to July 28, 2023. Candidates must demonstrate strong musical theatre skills, be at least 19 years of age, and have completed at least one year of University-level training. Come grow with us in 2023! Program Our main goal is to provide a welcoming and supportive environment and a curriculum that is directly relevant to becoming a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative Assistant - Theatrical Booking Agency

The Administrative Assistant reports to the two Principals of the company. The assistant has a significant role in supporting the booking team, interacting regularly with hundreds of presenting organizations around North America, and producers and general management offices on a daily basis. The Administrative Assistant is responsible for assisting in all day-to-day activities including, but not limited to: scheduling and managing phone calls and meetings, fielding inquiries, trafficking corres... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING NON-UNION MUSIC DIRECTOR FOR UNIVERSITY PRODUCTION OF GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Penn Singers Light Opera Company, the University of Pennsylvania's premier student-run musical theatre company, is seeking a non-union Music Director for its Spring 2023 production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Both rehearsals and performances will be held in-person on the University of Pennsylvania campus. Our ideal Music Director candidate works well with differing levels of musicianship and is highly skilled at piano. Experience working with college-aged performers is a plu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theater Manager

Small Professional Theater in its eleventh season seeks qualified individual to assume the position of Theater Manager. The theater has recently relocated to a new location in Maryland Hall, the performing arts center of Annapolis. Must have both artistic and business experience and be able to perform a wide range of duties from day to day administrative tasks, as well as artistic activities including play direction, handling auditions, publicity, social media, box office, collaborating with ou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: TOURING STAGE MANAGER

Green Feather Foundation Inc seeks a collaborative AEA Stage Manager for an upcoming tour of AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND. AJIJAAK ON TURTLE ISLAND is a Native American/First Nations Tale told through Puppetry, Dance and Movement, Native Songs, Text and Storytelling. Cultural Truth of the Native People is essential to the storytelling. Six Native American/First Nations Actors, each play multiple characters in this Native American/First Nations story of Ajijaak, a Crane whose journey takes her fro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer: Cabaret

The Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society is seeking a Choreographer for its April 2023 production of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret! ABOUT US For fifty years, the Georgetown Gilbert & Sullivan Society-America's only theater group with its own law school!-has given Georgetown University Law Center students, faculty, graduates, and their friends an outlet for their creative energies and talents. Every year, the group mounts a staged reading in the fall and a fully staged musical production in the sp... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: TADA! Youth Theater Seeks Costume Designer ASAP

Drama Desk Award-winning TADA! Youth Theater actively seeks a Costume Designer for its Winter Production Founded in 1984, TADA! Youth Theater inspires young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn, and think differently through high-quality musical theater productions, and educational programs. TADA!'s vision is that all young people grow up feeling successful, creative, confident, accepted, and accepting of themselves. Through the ability of people learning to express themse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Supervisor, Events/External Rentals

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scul... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions

Little Radical Theatrics is thrilled to announce auditions for its Spring All Ages Community Theater production of "Jesus Christ Superstar"! Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson Choreographed by Shawn Lowe Stage Managed by Jason True PLEASE NOTE ALL ROLES ARE OPEN TO: ALL GENDERS, ALL ETHNICITIES, ALL BODY TYPES Performers of African, Arabian and Middle Eastern descent, BIPOC and Global Majority performers HIGHLY ENCOURAGED TO AUDITION F... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Artist

Music Theatre of CT (MTC) is home to an award winning School of Performing Arts program and is currently seeking new teaching arists! MTC is looking for one or more artist(s) to teach several Musical Theatre and/or Acting & Improv classes that range from Grades K through 8. Specific classes and times can be given upon request, but all classes meet once a week for ten weeks beginning January 23rd. Please see MTC's School Calendar for days and weeks off: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/calendar. ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS

DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING & SPECIAL EVENTS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing notable productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable ... (more)