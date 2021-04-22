Norm Lewis, Jose Llana and More Announced for RESTART STAGES May Programming

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced the official public opening of Restart Stages-a new outdoor performing arts center constructed on the Lincoln Center campus-welcoming audiences to reimagined community spaces and new outdoor venues, with dozens of free events and surprise Pop-Up performances in music, dance, drama, and more.

As New York begins to emerge from this pandemic, Lincoln Center is making 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces available to artists and arts organizations across its campus and the five boroughs. Reimagined outdoor performance and civic venues will help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City.

"We're heading into the heart of the First Act, so-to-speak, in our efforts to harness the energy and creativity that make New York one of the most exciting places to live and be," said Henry Timms, President & CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. "It's heartening to be able to offer space for artists from across the five boroughs to create and perform, and space for New Yorkers to connect with the arts and one another after so many months of isolation."

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center is made possible through the generous support of the Lincoln Center Board of Directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the SNF-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration that reimagines and reactivates public space for a new era.

Restart Stages begins its months-long activation of Lincoln Center's outdoor spaces with the opening of "The GREEN" on May 10, an accessible, physical reimagining of Josie Robertson Plaza into an open space by celebrated set designer and MacArthur Genius grantee Mimi Lien. A land blessing ceremony-conducted by Chief Dwaine Perry of the Ramapough Lunaape and facilitated by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council- will open the evening's free performances. Singer/songwriter Martha Redbone will follow, using a fusion of gospel, folk, and blues to celebrate her Native and African-American heritage and address pressing issues, both political and personal, head-on. Closing the evening is groundbreaking, Tony-nominated Broadway performer, actor, and powerful baritone Norm Lewis.

Free tickets to opening day and all upcoming May events will be made available through the TodayTix Lottery, the Official Ticketing Partner of Restart Stages. The TodayTix Lottery will open for entries two weeks before each performance and close one week prior to the performance at 12:59 p.m. EDT. Attendees who secure tickets will be required to fill out a health survey, among other safety protocols. For more information visit TodayTix.com or download the TodayTix app.*

Throughout the month of May, audiences can access free tickets to multi-genre musical performances, dance, spoken word, drama, family programming, and more, created by Lincoln Center, its world-class resident organizations, cultural and community arts partners, and guest curators from across the five boroughs. Passersby may also come across surprise Pop-Up performances on campus including Cliff Matias and the Redhawk Dancers, puppeteer Basil Twist, and a centennial tribute to activist Yuri Kochiyama, among many others, in addition to school graduations, family workshops, children's recitals, and more.

Select Restart Stages events will be live streamed on Lincoln Center and partner organization digital platforms, increasing access nationally and internationally, well beyond those able to travel to the physical campus.

Lincoln Center will also bring its commitment to civic and community service to Restart Stages, supporting communities that have been hardest-hit by the virus and resulting economic catastrophe. Alongside arts programming, Lincoln Center will host its third food distribution in partnership with Food Bank For New York City on May 26. Additional food distributions, and blood drives with the New York Blood Center, will take place throughout the coming months. Lincoln Center will also serve as a designated primary election polling place this June, in partnership with the Board of Elections.

All offerings will occur outdoors with safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff. Designed with expert advice from medical and public health professionals, a variety of safety protocols will be in place, following recommended guidelines as the public health situation evolves-including, but not limited to, testing of artists and production staff, required face coverings, social distancing, and regular cleaning of the spaces.

Restart Stages launched on World Health Day, April 7, with a special performance for healthcare workers. It has continued with a New York Blood Center blood drive and several pop-up performances by ensembles from The Juilliard School, Passion Fruit Dance Company/Tatiana Desardouin in collaboration with Works & Process, the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and puppeteer Basil Twist. Beginning April 20 is a new installation, titled "We Belong Here" by Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya. Building upon the "I Still Believe in Our City" art campaign she created as artist-in-residence with the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the installations offer Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders a respite from grief, a moment of peace, and a sense of pride and hope amidst the brutal attacks and harassment their community has endured. The transatlantic exhibition, Faces of the Hero, a partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) will be on view beginning in July.

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center is being developed in coordination with NY PopsUp, part of Governor Cuomo's New York Arts Revival, in a partnership to help extend reach of the initiative far beyond Lincoln Center's campus.

Since the pandemic began, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has driven efforts to bring the power of the arts to New Yorkers outdoors and digitally-from Love From Lincoln Center concerts for individual essential workers to works of art that elevate the voices and lived experiences of people of color in America, such as Carrie Mae Weems' installation Resist COVID/Take 6!, DavÃ³ne Tines' Vigil, and digital commissions like The Baptism by Carl Hancock Rux. Future international collaborations with the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center in Athens (SNFCC) will bring new approaches to cultural engagement in both cities. These are just the beginning of a reorientation towards prioritizing openness, access, and inclusive excellence - elevating talent from every corner of the globe and fostering a sense of radical welcome on the campus.

Additional programmatic details, including upcoming events for June, will be announced in the coming weeks. All seating for Restart Stages is located on accessible routes and can be removed to make space for mobility devices. Captioning via personal phones and tables will be available for opening day events on May 10 and American Sign Language interpretation will be available for Our Time is Now on May 25.

*No purchase is necessary to enter the TodayTix Lottery and reserve free tickets for these May performances. The prize value of tickets is $0. The odds of winning tickets depend on the number of eligible entries received. The TodayTix Lottery is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 18 or over. Complete official rules, prize description, and giveaway entry information will be available on the TodayTix and Lincoln Center websites.

Restart Stages at Lincoln Center May Event Schedule

Monday, May 10 - Sunday, May 30

The Club at Hearst Plaza Land Blessing and Opening Ceremony, conducted by Chief Dwaine Perry of the Ramapough Lunaape

Monday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Curated by Martha Redbone

Presented in collaboration with The Redhawk Native American Arts Council

The first show of Restart Stages in May acknowledges the pre-colonial history of our Nation and the First American inhabitants of the Lenape community. The evening starts with a land blessing ceremony- conducted by Chief Dwaine Perry of the Ramapough Lunaape and facilitated by the Redhawk Native American Arts Council-that recognizes the indigenous communities who once broadly populated this island. Hearst Plaza will then host a set from the acclaimed singer/songwriter Martha Redbone, a favorite performer on the Lincoln Center campus who has been regularly commissioned for multiple signature series. Redbone's work celebrates her Native and African-American heritage and lived urban and rural experience with songs that explore issues both political and personal. Redbone's unifying and soulful blend of gospel, folk, and rock music will be supported by a band that includes violinist Charlie Burnham, bassist Fred Cash, her longtime collaborator and husband composer/songwriter and Music Director, pianist Aaron Whitby, and special guest Soni Moreno from the Native American a cappella group, Ulali.

Norm Lewis

Monday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Renowned for his acting work onstage and screen (most recently in the Oscar-nominated film "Da 5 Bloods"), fans of musical theater best know Norm Lewis, the SAG and Tony-Award nominated star (and Lincoln Center's Artist Committee member) for his booming baritone and the magnetic charisma that has marked every step of his nearly three decades of Broadway excellence. Lewis has shared comfort and hope to audiences throughout the pandemic year; now he's bringing live performance back to Lincoln Center. For this Restart Stages concert, he will present a revue of songs hand-picked from his impressive resumÃ© of the who's-who among leading man roles-including 'Javert' in Les MisÃ©rables, 'Porgy' in Porgy and Bess, and the title characters in The Phantom of the Opera and Sweeney Todd. Norm will lend his unique and insightful vocal versatility to selections ranging from jazz and blues, to soul, pop, and classic American favorites. Lewis will be directed by the famed producer Richard Jay-Alexander (Les MisÃ©rables, Miss Saigon) and accompanied by a trio of musicians led by his musical director Joseph Joubert (MGM's "Respect," The Color Purple) for a program that no Broadway fan should dare to miss.

Juilliard NOW: Open House

Wednesday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard kicks off the Restart Stages series with an open house that includes pieces presented by student actors, performances by Juilliard Jazz Ensembles, and performances by two students who are recent Avery Fisher Career Grant winners: cellist Sterling Elliott (with collaborative piano alumnus Luis Ortiz) and violinist Kevin Zhu (with piano alumnus Rohan de Silva).

The future of music, dance, and drama is at Juilliard today. In this time of revival in New York City join us to cheer on the next generation of artists as we celebrate the resilience of our extraordinary city! Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Brass Quintets

Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard brass students, who are coached by the members of Juilliard's ensemble in residence, the internationally renowned American Brass Quintet, give this recital. The ABQ has commissioned works by leading composers who have contributed significantly to both contemporary chamber music and the foundation of the modern brass quintet repertoire. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Percussion Ensemble and Chamber Music

Thursday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

A performance by the Juilliard Percussion Ensemble and additional chamber ensembles is to be announced. The Juilliard Percussion Ensemble is led by alumnus Daniel Druckman, a member of the New York Philharmonic. The Juilliard Percussion Ensemble, which appears annually at Alice Tully Hall, has performed works by alumnus Steve Reich, George Crumb, and John Cage, among many others. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Dance, Composition, and Jazz

Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

This evening of dance and music collaborations begins with FLARE, created by Juilliard students Ellexis Hatch, choreographer, and Horacio FernÃ¡ndez VÃ¡zquez, composer, as part of Juilliard's annual Choreographers and Composers project. This is followed by Juilliard Jazz and Juilliard Dance students partnering on a jam session. Juilliard Dance, directed by Alicia Graf Mack, develops artists of the 21st century trained in ballet, modern, and contemporary dance forms. Notable alumni of the program include Robert Battle, Pina Bausch, Jessica Lang, Lar Lubovitch, Andrea Miller, Ohad Naharin, Bebe Neuwirth, and Paul Taylor. Juilliard Jazz is led by director and alumnus Wynton Marsalis. Recent alumni include Creative Associate Jon Batiste, Kris Bowers, Aaron Diehl, Alexa Tarantino, and Immanuel Wilkins. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Concerts For Kids: Red Baraat

Saturday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

After a year of digital performances, Concerts For Kids takes the stage for live audiences! Brooklyn's Red Baraat kicks off the family series at Hearst Plaza with music merging North Indian bhangra with elements of hip-hop, jazz, and raw punk energy. Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, Red Baraat's unique sound has drawn worldwide praise for its mission to manifest joy and unity in all people. Don't miss this fun performance for the whole family.

Summer Evenings Outdoors: Gershwin, Adolphe, and DvoÅ™Ã¡k

Saturday, May 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Chamber Music Society returns to the live stage at Lincoln Center with a program that spans continents. As a prelude to DvoÅ™Ã¡k's beloved Piano Quintet, we will hear quintessentially American music, including everpopular Gershwin and the world premiere of a new song cycle by Bruce Adolphe, composed for soprano Angel Blue, well-known to Lincoln Center audiences from her recent performances of Porgy and Bess.

Join Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center for a series of six hour-long LIVE performances from Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. Immerse yourself in chamber music masterworks from Beethoven to Brahms or DvoÅ™Ã¡k to Gershwin and experience the magic of live performances by legendary CMS musicians making their first return to the Lincoln Center stage. Presented by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Juilliard NOW: Open House

Wednesday, May 19 at 1:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard's second open house features pieces presented by actors from the Drama division, performances by Juilliard Jazz Ensembles, and additional performances to be announced. Since its inception five decades ago, Juilliard's Drama Division has become one of the most respected and renowned programs for theater artists in the world. Notable alumni include Christine Baranski, Danielle Brooks, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver, Viola Davis, Corey Hawkins, Oscar Isaac, Joaquina Kalukango, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Anthony Mackie, Wendell Pierce, Bradley Whitford, Finn Wittrock, and Samira Wiley. Juilliard Jazz is led by director and alumnus Wynton Marsalis. Recent alumni of the program include Creative Associate Jon Batiste, Kris Bowers, Aaron Diehl, Alexa Tarantino, and Immanuel Wilkins. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Historical Performance

Wednesday, May 19 at 5:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Juilliard Historical Performance presents baroque chamber music on period instruments. Historical Performance is the school's graduate-level, full-tuition-scholarship program for early music. Students in the program work with such distinguished artists as William Christie, Richard Egarr, Robert Mealy, Rachel Podger, and Masaaki Suzuki, among many others. Its period-instrument ensemble, Juilliard415, has made significant contributions to musical life in New York and beyond. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Jose Llana: A Special Performance for the Philippine Nurses Association

Wednesday, May 19

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Throughout the pandemic, medical professionals have assumed extraordinary risk. 25% of Filipino New Yorkers work in the healthcare industry, and COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have disproportionately impacted this population. In recognition of the courage and strength of members of the Philippine Nurses Association, Lincoln Center is proud to present a private and intimate evening with the singer and Broadway star, Jose Llana. Best known for his memorable portrayal as The King of Siam in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of The King and I and his Drama Desk Award-winning turn in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Llana is a favorite among theater fans for his broad vocal range and impressive versatility as a performer. For the evening concert, he'll be joined on piano accompaniment by Music Director Kimberly Grigsby (To Kill a Mockingbird, Head Over Heels, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark).

Juilliard NOW

Thursday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

The future of music, dance, and drama is at Juilliard today. In this time of revival in New York City join us to cheer on the next generation of artists as we celebrate the resilience of our extraordinary city! Presented by The Juilliard School

Juilliard NOW: Drama

Thursday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard Drama presents an hour of scenes ranging from Shakespeare to new plays by its Playwright Fellows. Since its inception five decades ago, Juilliard's Drama Division has become one of the most respected and renowned programs for theater artists in the world. Notable alumni include Christine Baranski, Danielle Brooks, Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver, Viola Davis, Corey Hawkins, Oscar Isaac, Joaquina Kalukango, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Patti LuPone, Anthony Mackie, Wendell Pierce, Bradley Whitford, Finn Wittrock, and Samira Wiley. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Jazz

Thursday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard Jazz presents an evening showcasing the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra. Juilliard Jazz is led by director and alumnus Wynton Marsalis. Recent alumni of the program include Creative Associate Jon Batiste, Kris Bowers, Aaron Diehl, Alexa Tarantino, and Immanuel Wilkins. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Pauline Jean and Godwin Louis

Friday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Presented in collaboration with Haiti Cultural Exchange in honor of Haitian Heritage Month Vocalist/bandleader Pauline Jean and saxophonist/composer Godwin Louis both share a Haitian-American heritage, impressive musical talent and a love for the rhythms and melodies of their motherland. For this evening's performance, presented in collaboration with Haiti's NYC-based Haiti Cultural Exchange, both artists will bring a unique Caribbean island-inspired perspective to a jazz concert celebrating Haiti's indigenous sounds and powerful grooves. Featured performers: Godwin Louis, alto sax; Pauline Jean, vocals; Axel Laugart, piano; Jonathan Michel, bass; Allan Mednard, drums; Markus Schwartz, percussion.

Poets on the Plaza: Featuring Artists from The Moth

Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 a.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

Join us for true stories, told live with The Moth, a non-profit group dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. In this intimate event, Moth tellers will share moments from their lives-stories that celebrate the diversity and commonality of human experience and speak to our vital need for connection.

Summer Evenings Outdoors: DvoÅ™Ã¡k and Mendelssohn

Saturday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

One of DvoÅ™Ã¡k's most inspired creations is the trio he called "Terzetto" for two violins and viola, composed for his friends. Following this unique piece of chamber music, we will hear Mendelssohn at his most effervescent, in his scintillating, virtuosic second Viola Quintet. Presented by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Our Time Is Now: Curated by Jennifer Koh

Featuring performances by Koh and Courtney Bryan

Poets Cindy Tran and Simon White

Tuesday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

The New York Times calls the classical violinist Jennifer Koh "a star... by any measure." With a career that includes performances with such orchestras as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the New York Philharmonic and recitals comprising music from the traditional to contemporary-including Alone Together, a new collaborative project encompassing more than forty works donated by established composers and commissioned from the freelance composers they recommended-few artists are as attuned to the disruption the pandemic has inflicted on the recording and live performance world. For this specially commissioned production, Lincoln Center has asked Ms. Koh to curate a program that speaks to that experience. In response, she has created an hour-long salon that addresses the ongoing trauma borne by New York City's AAPI and Black communities and their shared response of creative excellence in the face of adversity. Koh will be joined on stage with composer-pianist Courtney Bryan and poets Cindy Tran and Simone White in a performance that juxtaposes spoken word with the world premieres of four works newly composed for Alone Together by Bryan, LaTasha Bundy, Ken Ueno, and Amadeus Regucera. The performance is dedicated to George Floyd and all victims of racial discrimination.

Juilliard NOW: Open House

Wednesday, May 26 at 1:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

This open house features a program of opera arias, scenes, and song repertoire presented by students from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts. It will also include a performance by the Ulysses Quartet, which serves as Juilliard's graduate resident string quartet and whose members are Lisa Arnhold Fellows. One of the most prestigious programs for educating singers, the Marcus Institute offers young artists programs tailored to their talents and needs. Notable alumni include Simon Estes, RenÃ©e Fleming, Leontyne Price, RisÃ« Stevens, Tatiana Troyanos, and Shirley Verrett as well as more recent graduates Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Sasha Cooke, John Holiday, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Susanna Phillips, and DavÃ³ne Tines. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Piano Open House

Wednesday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m.

The Club at Hearst Plaza

This open house features soloists from Juilliard's piano department. Juilliard's piano department is the second-largest department within the school's music division. At the heart of the program is a distinguished faculty whose members enjoy international recognition for their work as soloists, chamber musicians, and teachers. Alumni include Yefim Bronfman, Van Cliburn, Chick Corea, Jeremy Denk, and Joyce Yang, among many others. Stay tuned for a second Piano Open House coming in June, hosted by alumnus Emanuel Ax. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Vocal Arts

Thursday, May 27 at 4:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Juilliard presents bel canto arias and scenes featuring students from the Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts. One of the most prestigious programs for educating singers, the Marcus Institute offers young artists programs tailored to their talents and needs. Notable alumni include Simon Estes, RenÃ©e Fleming, Leontyne Price, RisÃ« Stevens, Tatiana Troyanos, and Shirley Verrett as well as more recent graduates Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Sasha Cooke, John Holiday, Isabel Leonard, Erin Morley, Susanna Phillips, and DavÃ³ne Tines. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Historical Performance

Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

The Historical Performance department presents the period-instrument ensemble Juilliard415 in concert, led by conductor Ruben Valenzuela. Juilliard Historical Performance is the school's graduate-level, full-tuitionscholarship program for early music. Students in the program work with such distinguished artists as William Christie, Richard Egarr, Robert Mealy, Rachel Podger, and Masaaki Suzuki, among many others. Juilliard415 has made significant contributions to musical life in New York and beyond. Presented by The Juilliard School

Eddie Palmieri

Friday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Over the course of an inspiring sixty-year recording career, the New York-born pianist Eddie Palmieri's name has become synonymous with the city's vital Latin jazz scene. An awardee of the NEA Jazz Master crown and a ten-time GRAMMY Award winner, Palmieri's innovative skill as a composer and transcendent fluency on the keys stand as hallmarks of his legacy. Palmieri's ability to merge the intricate and melodic sounds of contemporary jazz with the percussive salsa of his Puerto Rican upbringing have rendered him a unique figure among music industry giants and an icon within the Latin community. For the evening concert, featuring a six-piece jazz band, Mr. Palmieri will explore the heights of his always-danceable oeuvre at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park. Featured Performers: Luques Curtis, bass; Little Johnny Rivero, congas; Camilo Molina, timbales; Louis Fouche, alto saxophone; Jonathan Powell, trumpet.

Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division

Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Join us for an afternoon featuring the orchestral ensembles of Juilliard's Preparatory Division. The Preparatory Division, led by Weston Sprott, includes Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement Program (MAP). Juilliard Pre-College offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study at the college level. MAP offers intermediate students with great musical potential a comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Alumni of Juilliard Pre-College include conductors Marin Alsop and Alan Gilbert; pianists Emanuel Ax and Joyce Yang; violinists Pamela Frank and Itzhak Perlman; cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Astrid Schween; and composers Nicholas Britell (also a Creative Associate) and Marvin Hamlisch. MAP alumni include Carlos Henriquez, Nathalie Joachim, and Tito Munoz. Presented by The Juilliard School.

Juilliard NOW: Preparatory Division

Saturday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m.

The Restart Stage at Damrosch Park

Join us for an afternoon featuring the orchestral ensembles of Juilliard's Preparatory Division. The Preparatory Division, led by Weston Sprott, includes Juilliard Pre-College and the Music Advancement Program (MAP). Juilliard Pre-College offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study at the college level. MAP offers intermediate students with great musical potential a comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Alumni of Juilliard Pre-College include conductors Marin Alsop and Alan Gilbert; pianists Emanuel Ax and Joyce Yang; violinists Pamela Frank and Itzhak Perlman; cellists Yo-Yo Ma and Astrid Schween; and composers Nicholas Britell (also a Creative Associate) and Marvin Hamlisch. MAP alumni include Carlos Henriquez, Nathalie Joachim, and Tito Munoz. Presented by The Juilliard School.

