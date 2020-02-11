No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy Will Present BIG LUV SPECTACULAR

No Name founder / producer Eric Vetter is the MC FIR No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy'S BIG LUV SPECTACULAR.

Scheduled performers will include:

Rhonda Hansome, Harry Terjanian, and Stacy Lee Tilton.

Music will be provided by The Summer Replacements

No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change.

Showtime- 7:00 pm SHARP

Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com





