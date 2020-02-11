No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy Will Present BIG LUV SPECTACULAR
No Name founder / producer Eric Vetter is the MC FIR No Name & A Bag O' Chips Comedy'S BIG LUV SPECTACULAR.
Scheduled performers will include:
Rhonda Hansome, Harry Terjanian, and Stacy Lee Tilton.
Music will be provided by The Summer Replacements
No cover, no minimum, performers subject to change.
Showtime- 7:00 pm SHARP
Otto's is located at 538 E 14th St (Cross Street: Between Avenue A and Avenue B) "L" subway train to First Avenue. For more info, call (212) 228-2240 or go to: ottosshrunkenhead.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Broadway and Film Actress Paula Kelly Dies at 76
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS
Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.... (read more)
From Stage to Screen: Adam Driver Caps Off an Epic Year at the Oscars
2019 was a great year for Adam Driver. Just a year ago, he was getting ready to return to Broadway for the third time in Burn This- a performance for ... (read more)
Stage and Screen Actor Orson Bean Dies at 91
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Orson Bean has died at age 91. According to The New York Times, his cause of death was... (read more)
VIDEO: Marianne Elliott, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk, and More Preview COMPANY at the Guggenheim
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented a preview and panel for Company with Marianne Elliott on Monday, February 3, ... (read more)