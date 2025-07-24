Nika Antuanette To Perform Dance Activation Of ROMANCE IN THE PARK In Harlem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m., dancer and choreographer Nika Antuanette will bring the sculptural installation Romance in the Park to life with a 20-minute performance in Harlem’s Morningside Park. The solo dance will embody the joy and exhilaration of fleeting romantic encounters—themes at the heart of artist Graciela Cassel’s installation. In the event of rain, the performance will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Antuanette’s performance will channel the sensation of being "on top of the world," capturing the rush and warmth of connection that Romance in the Park celebrates. Set within the serene circle of pergolas that anchor the installation, the work is a moving meditation on intimacy, memory, and nature as a space for shared experience.

A seasoned performer, Nika Antuanette has danced with companies including Gaspard & Dancers, Sarah Berges Dance, Alison Cook Beatty Dance, ZCO Dance Project, and Gotham Dance Theater. She has appeared in all three seasons of HBO’s The Gilded Age and performed in productions such as Dancing Queen, LuAnn de Lesseps’ Countess Cabaret tour, and commercial campaigns for Gatorade, Matrix Fitness, Daisy Smart Home, and more. As a choreographer, she has presented work internationally and created immersive experiences for Michael Kors, Interview Magazine, and The High Life Productions.

Romance in the Park was created by artist Graciela Cassel as part of Harlem Sculpture Gardens, a six-month exhibition organized by the West Harlem Art Fund and New York Artist Equity Association in collaboration with NYC Parks. The installation imagines a place of stillness, intimacy, and emotional resonance within the fast pace of city life. The pergolas—designed to match the human scale—invite reflection, encounters, and connection through thoughtful interaction with nature.

Cassel, originally from Buenos Aires, holds multiple degrees in the arts and education and is the founder of Transborder Art, a television project that archives artist interviews and public conversations on contemporary art.

Harlem Sculpture Gardens runs through late October and features temporary public art installations across various parks, plazas, and open spaces in Harlem. For more information, visit West Harlem Art Fund.