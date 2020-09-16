New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of September 14 - Musical Christmas Carols, Socially Distanced Theatre Games, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Music Now Available

Einstein's Dreams

Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics) and Joshua Rosenblum (music and lyrics). Cast includes Zal Owen as Einstein, Alexandra Silber, Brennan Caldwell, Talia Cosentino, Stacia Fernandez, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Vishal Vaidya. Music director is Milton Granger, and the orchestra includes Bruce Doctor, Kiku Enomoto, Jonathan Levine, Eleanor Norton, and Saadi Zain.

Purchase on Amazon and iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

1969: The Second Man

Concept album of score by Jacob Brandt (the musical played Next Door at NYTW in 2018. Produced by Jacob Brandt and Robin Buyer. Engineered and recorded by Robin Buyer at Virtue and Vice Studios and Pulse Music. Mixed by Robin Buyer and mastered by Ryan Schwabe, with additional engineering by Mateus Falci.

Purchase on Amazon.

Genevieve: Songs From "Can-Can" and More

Genevieve is a French singer who toured with Can-Can, Silk Stockings, Irma la Douce, and The Genevieve Show. These songs are on CD for first time.

Purchase on Amazon or SepiaRecords.com.

Like Blue & Like Young

Andre Previn & David Rose and his Orchestra. Twofer album remastered in stereo sound with the addition of David Rose's "One Love" and "Holiday in Strings" as bonus tracks, also in stereo.

Purchase on Amazon or SepiaRecords.com.

Books Now Available

All the Sonnets of Shakespeare

Assembles all of Shakespeare's sonnets in their probable order of composition. The introduction debunks long-established biographical myths about Shakespeare's sonnets and proposes new insights about how and why he wrote them. Explanatory notes and modern English paraphrases of every poem and dramatic extract illuminate the meaning of these witnesses to Shakespeare's inner life and professional expertise.

Purchase on Amazon.

Broadway Musical Christmas Carols

25 well-loved Christmas carols refashioned for the hard-core fan of Broadway musicals, in new vocal arrangements with all-new lyrics related to musical theatre - funny, serious, smartass, cynical, reverent, poignant songs that will make you laugh, that will make you think, that will remind you why you love musicals so much.

Purchase on Amazon.

But He Doesn't Know the Territory

New reprint of Meredith Willson's 1959 memoir. Reflections on the ups and downs, surprises and disappointments, and finally successes of making one of America's most popular musicals. New foreword by foreword by Michael Feinstein.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Complete Book of 2010s Broadway Musicals

New volume in Dan Dietz' series of books (which previously covered the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s). Includes detailed information about every musical that opened on Broadway from 2010 through the end of 2019. Discusses the decade's major successes, notorious failures, and musicals that closed during their pre-Broadway tryouts, and also highlights revivals and personal-appearance revues. Plot summaries; cast members; names of all important personnel, including writers, composers, directors, choreographers, producers, and musical directors; opening and closing dates; number of performances; critical commentary; musical numbers and the performers who introduced the songs; production data, including information about tryouts; source material; Tony awards and nominations; information about London and other foreign productions.

Purchase on Amazon.

God, Sex, and Musical Theatre: Meditations for Unlocking the Powerful Self

By Broadway director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages)

Poetry, thoughts, and musings on communing with the unseen, expressions of love, and the nuances of desire.

Purchase on Amazon.

Homeland Elegies: A Novel

A deeply personal work about identity and belonging in a nation coming apart at the seams, Homeland Elegies blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of longing and dispossession in the world that 9/11 made. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.

Purchase on Amazon.

Humana Festival 2019: The Complete Plays

All five scripts from the 43rd annual cycle of world premieres: Everybody Black by Dave Harris; The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath; The Corpse Washer, adapted for the stage by Ismail Khalidi and Naomi Wallace, from the novel of the same name by Sinan Antoon; How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla; and We've Come to Believe, a collaboratively-written play by Kara Lee Corthron, Emily Feldman, and Matthew Paul Olmos.

Purchase on Amazon.

Paula Scher: Twenty-Five Years at the Public, A Love Story

Illustrated book by graphic designer Paul Sher, who turned her first major project as a partner at Pentagram into a formative twenty-five-year relationship with The Public Theater in New York. Chronicles over two decades of brand and identity development and an evolving creative process in a unique "autobiography of graphic design."

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

American Theatre Ensembles Volume 1: Post-1970

First volume in series, covering the years 1970-1995. Overview of ensemble-based creation within the general historical and cultural contexts of the period, followed by a detailed study of the evolution of ensemble-based work. Contributors examine matters such as influence, funding, production and legacies, as well as the forms of collective devising and creation, while presenting close readings of the companies' most prominent works.

Purchase on Amazon.

American Theatre Ensembles Volume 2: Post-1995

Second volume in series, covering the years 1996-2018. Overview of ensemble-based creation within the general historical and cultural contexts of the period, followed by a detailed study of the evolution of ensemble-based work. Contributors examine matters such as influence, funding, production and legacies, as well as the forms of collective devising and creation, while presenting close readings of the companies' most prominent works.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Best New Ten-Minute Plays, 2020

The Best New Ten-Minute Plays, 2020 presents thirty new ten-minute plays, selected by renowned editor Lawrence Harbison. This volume is ideal for theater enthusiasts looking for new and compelling short pieces from some of the finest playwrights of our time

Purchase on Amazon.

Dance Adventures: True Stories About Dancing Abroad

Megan Tayler Morrison, editor. Foreword by Tanja "La Alemana" Kensinger. Stories from renowned performers, dance educators, and other avid dance adventurers ... about epic dance adventures across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa highlight various dance traditions, as well as unique aspects of each country's geography, history, demographics and educational systems.

Purchase on Amazon.

Drama Menu at a Distance: 80 Socially Distanced or Online Theatre Games

Exercises to energise, excite and inspire ... alongside some firm favourites, redesigned to be played within the necessary constraints.

Purchase on Amazon.

Lucy Prebble Plays 1

Lucy Prebble is one of Britain's foremost writers for the stage and screen. This eagerly anticipated play collection brings together her landmark plays for the first time, showcasing her work from 2003 to 2019. Beginning with her George Devine Award-winning play The Sugar Syndrome it continues through her explosive look at the biggest financial scandal in history, concluding with her pointed dramatization of the one of the most shocking news stories of the 2010s.

Purchase on Amazon.

Peggy: The Life of Margaret Ramsay, Play Agent

Kindle edition of 1998 book about Peggy Ramsay, the influential British play agent (Joe Orton, Eugene Ionesco, John Mortimer, Robert Bolt, Christopher Hampton, Edward Bond, Caryl Churchill, Howard Brenton, David Hare, Willy Russell and Alan Ayckbourn). The author was granted complete freedom of access to all the records and correspondence accumulated over the forty years of her agency's existence, including hundreds of impassioned letters between Peggy and her authors.

Purchase on Amazon.

Sweet Mystery: The Musical Works of Rida Johnson Young

Part of Broadway Legacies series. Study of the musical theater works of Rida Johnson Young (ca. 1869-1926), one of the most prolific female playwrights of her time, as well as a lyricist and librettist in the musical theater. She wrote more than thirty full-length plays, operettas, and musical comedies, 500 songs, and four novels, including Naughty Marietta, Lady Luxury, The Red Petticoat, and When Love is Young. 192 pages. Using archival materials such as original typescripts, correspondence, and reviews, the book contextualizes her work in the early twentieth century professional theater and provides a window into the standard practices of writing and production of the era.

Purchase on Amazon.

Three Sisters

Cordelia Lynn's version, from a literal translation by Helen Rappaport, first performed at the Almeida Theatre, London, in April 2019, in a production directed by Rebecca Frecknall.

Purchase on Amazon.

