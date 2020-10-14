New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of October 12 - HADESTOWN Holiday Album, LES MISERABLES Concert Cast Album, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Music Now Available

"Warrior"

This song was released by Syndee Winters (The Lion King, Hamilton) with Mikari Tarpley. Released 10/9/20.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

In the Green

2019 LCT3 cast recording of score by Grace McLean. 22 tracks. Produced by Dean Sharenow, Grace McLean, and Kris Kukul. CD expected later in the year.

Purchase on GhostlightRecords.com.

Jagged Little Pill OBC vinyl

This is the vinyl edition of the cast recording for the 2019 Broadway musical, featuring the music of Alanis Morrissette.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an exhilarating new musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's seminal album of the same name. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family - but looks can be deceiving. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them

Purchase on Amazon.

We Won't Sleep: Songs from the Musical Jeannette

Eight-song concept album of highlights from the pop musical Jeanette performed by songstress, advocate, actress and co-writer Ari Afsar with collaborators MILCK, MA/SA, Mermaid, and artist and activist Genesis Be.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album

This album features Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad plus guest appearances by the entire cast of Hadestown. Holiday classics plus songs by Gonzalez-Nacer, Anaïs Mitchell, and Liam Robinson. Produced by Grammy winner David Lai, Todd Sickafoose, Liam Robinson, and Gonzalez-Nacer. Executive-produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

Purchase on Amazon.

Harvey Schmidt: Merry Christmas 1975

An audio Christmas card, with Harvey Schmidt on piano. A variety of songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood and Broadway, originally released on LP as a gift to lucky friends of his. Produced by Ken Bloom. Associate productions Bill Rudman. Remastering: Alan Silverman / ARF! Mastering.

Purchase on Amazon.

Les Miserables: The Staged Concert

This live album features Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, and more. The album was recorded live at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Over the Moon

Soundtrack for new Netflix animated film. Songs by s Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park. Original music score by Steven Price. Performing cast includes Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, Cathy Ang, and Robert G. Chiu.

Purchase on Amazon.

Maury Sings Yeston: The Demos

Professionally recorded in studios over a forty-year period, these solo performances (several with elaborate multitracked vocals) capture the giddiness of creation with nuance, consummate skill, and a vitality of interpretation rarely encountered in private demos. The tracks are drawn from a wide range of sources, from Yeston's Tony Award-winning scores for Nine, Titanic, and Death Takes a Holiday to the unproduced Queen of Basin Street, the concept album Goya, a smattering of pop tunes, and several theatrical works still in progress.

Books Now Available

The Dramatic Moment of Fate: The Life of Sherlock Holmes in the Theatre

Alexandra Kitty curates Sherlock Holmes' theatrical world throughout the decades: from unlikely Off-Broadway musicals to lauded slapstick comedies, to more traditional and gripping portrayals of his iconic stories and new incarnations.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Play by Ishmael Reed that " critiques the acclaimed historical musical Hamilton through a depiction of a fictionalized version of ... Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is visited by several historical figures missing from the musical in a style similar to Dickens' A Christmas Carol ... echoes many critiques made by historians, such as the whitewashing of Alexander Hamilton." Debuted in 2019 at Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

Purchase on Amazon.

Pulling Harvey Out of Her Hat: The Amazing Story of Mary Coyle Chase

Pulling Harvey Out of Her Hat chronicles the story of how Mary Chase-a housewife with three children from a working-class Irish community in Denver, Colorado-became a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright for Harvey, a Broadway comedy about a gentle soul and his invisible six-foot-and-one-half-inch-tall rabbit friend. This entertaining and inspiring account traces how Chase achieved her dream of becoming a famous playwright while remaining in Denver-where she worked for the Rocky Mountain News, married an editor, and raised a family.

Purchase on Amazon.

Vaudeville and the Making of Modern Entertainment, 1890-1925

Looks through the apparent carnival of vaudeville performance and asks: what made the theater so popular and transformative? Monod makes the case that vaudeville became so popular because it offered audiences a guide to a modern urban lifestyle.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases

1952 musical film starring Danny Kaye. Music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. Directed by Charles Vidor.

Purchase on Amazon.

That's Dancing!

1985 compilation film produced by M-G-M that looked back at the history of dancing in film with clips from MGM, United Artists, and the Associated Artists Productions films. Hosted by Gene Kelly (executive producer), Ray Bolger, Liza Minnelli, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Purchase on Amazon.

