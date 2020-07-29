New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of July 27 - Nick Cordero Concert Album, A STRANGE LOOP, and More!

Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list features the upcoming release of the recording of Nick Cordero's concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019, as well as the book of A Strange Loop, and more.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Jeff Harnar: Dancing in the Dark

This is the 15th anniversary reissue of Jeff Harnar's American Songbook album. Tracks include "I Say Hello," "Shall We Dance?," "Dancing in the Dark," "Love, Look Away," "Put 'em in a Box (Tie It With a Ribbon)," "How Little We Know," "On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever)," "Lonely Town," "You Can Do No Wrong," "Taking a Chance on Love," "East Side of Heaven," "By Myself," "Blue Skies," and "I Walk a Little Faster." Accompanied by full orchestra. Alex Rybeck, musical director, arranger and co-producer with Harnar.

Purchase on Amazon.

Mascherato: The Musical

Studio cast album recording of score by Michael Elderkin. Book by James Willett. The cast includes Rob Houchen, Katy Treharne, Jeremy Secomb, James Spilling, Nathaniel Parker, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Mathew Healy, Emma Kershaw, Signora Da Monte, Colonel Emir, and Ioanna Kimbook. Orchestra conductor, Jae Alexander. Chorus conductor, Michael Elderkin. Orchestra recorded on February 6-7, 2020 at Abbey Road Studios, London. Chorus and soloists recorded on March 19-20, 2020 at Masterchord Studios, London. Mixed at Masterchord Studios, London.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Books Now Available:

Playing by Ear: Reflections on Sound and Music

By Peter Brook

In Peter Brook's collection of essays, the director reflects on the role of music in theatre and performance and revisits some of the best-known productions from his career, including Titus Andronicus, Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, and The Prisoner. Topics range from how to evoke "true listening" to the relationship between words and music to the "living presence" of silence. 80 pages. Previously released in a Kindle Edition.

Purchase on Amazon.

Reading Between the Lines: A Memoir

By Janis Paige

A memoir filled with stories of luminaries from the past. Chronicles such adventures as the author's journeys to the battlefields of Vietnam and Korea as well as one unforgettable trip to South Africa; her film career, vaudeville, Broadway, nightclubs, television and soaps; and her work to protect the legacy of her late husband, songwriter Ray Gilbert.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases

Free as Air

This is the 2014 London cast recording of score by Julian Slade and Dorothy Reynolds. The cast features Gerald Harper, Gillian Lewis and Patricia Bredin.

Purchase at JayRecords.com.

Nick Cordero: Live Your Life

Live at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2019. Nick Cordero's cabaret performance, directed and music directed by Michael J Moritz Jr. Guest performers include Kathryn Gallagher, Drew Gehling, Sara Chase, and Zach Braff.

Purchase on Amazon.

Sarah Stiles: You Can Ukulele With Me

Release Date: August 21

This album is a collaboration between Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to God) and songwriter Holly Gewandter. It includes five tracks.

Upcoming Book Releases

Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway

By Michael Riedel

This book is an account of recent Broadway history-spanning from the debut of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Sunset Boulevard to Disney's The Lion King. Drawing upon more than 150 insider interviews, Riedel walks us through the Broadway we know and love today: an industry awash in big hits and bigger money, while also being an industry split between its adherence to old art forms and the allure of popular culture.

Purchase on Amazon.

A Strange Loop: A Musical

By Michael R. Jackson

Usher is a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. Michael R. Jackson's blistering, momentous new musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons - not least of which, the punishing thoughts in his own head - in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

Purchase on Amazon.

