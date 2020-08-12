New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 10

Plus, find out more about all of the new books you can check out this week!

Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's newly-announced releases include music from Forbidden Broadway, the cast recording for A Killer Party, and more.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Brickman On Broadway

Jim Brickman plays the best of Broadway." "Memory," "True Love," "For Good," "You Will Be Found."

This song is being released as a single from Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation.

"Woke-Lahoma!"

This song is being released as a single from Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation.

Upcoming Music Releases

Dolores Gray: The Decca Singles 1953-1955

Compilation of all Dolores Gray's single releases for the Decca label issued between 1953 and 1955. Most tracks making their debut on CD. The 24 tracks include: "Big Mamou" and "Kaw-Liga"; pop cover versions of songs from By the Beautiful Sea, The Girl in Pink Tights and Silk Stockings; "The Call of the Far-Away Hills" from the 1953 Western film Shane; songs she recorded for the Decca album of There's No Business Like Show Business.

(I Am) Nobody's Lunch

Part of the second installment of The Michael Friedman Collection. World premiere recording of score by Michael Friedman. Featuring features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Nick Blaemire, Adam Chanler-Berat, Brad Heberlee, Daoud Heidami, Osh Ghanimah, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jennifer R. Morris, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Brian Charles Rooney, and Mary Testa, with an ensemble including Ashley Pe´rez Flanagan, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Stephen Schapero, and Jacob Keith Watson. Made possible by the generous donors to the Michael Friedman Legacy Fund and by the artistic contributions of his many collaborators. produced by Steve Cosson and Kurt Deutsch, co-produced by Ian Kagey, Wiley Deweese, Dan Lipton, and Amy C. Ashton. Dan Lipton music director; orchestrations by Wiley Deweese.

Paris Commune

Part of the second installment of The Michael Friedman Collection. World premiere recording. Written by Steve Cosson and Michael Friedman, with songs translated and adapted by Michael Friedman. Features Kate Buddeke, Aysan Celik, Charlotte Dobbs, Rebecca Hart, Nina Hellman, Daniel Jenkins, Brian Sgambati, and Sam Breslin Wright, with an ensemble including Randy Blair, Ally Bonino, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and Jonathan Raviv. Made possible by the generous donors to the Michael Friedman Legacy Fund and by the artistic contributions of his many collaborators. produced by Steve Cosson and Kurt Deutsch, co-produced by Ian Kagey, Wiley Deweese, Dan Lipton, and Amy C. Ashton. Dan Lipton music director; orchestrations by Wiley Deweese.

Robbie Rozelle: Songs from Inside My Locker (CD)

Recorded February 23 and March 1, 2019 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Robbie Rozelle. Musical direction and arrangements by Josh D. Smith. Six-piece band The Two Drink Minimum. Special guests include Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Maya Days (Aida).

Diana Ross & The Supremes Sing and Perform Funny Girl the Ultimate Edition

1968 album of The Supremes performing the score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. Featuring the original U.S. stereo mix; the rare U.K. mono mix (with an extended version of Diana Ross' "People"; "The Supreme Mixes," reinstating Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong's original vocals not heard in 1968; and bonus tracks including previously unreleased alternate versions of "Cornet Man," "His Love Makes Me Beautiful," and "Sadie, Sadie" as well as live performances of "I'm the Greatest Star" and the Fanny Brice standard "My Man."

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

Songs from the remotely-recorded musical featuring a score by Jason Howland (music) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics). The cast includes Jessica Keenan Wynn, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Carolee Carmello, Drew Gehling, Jackie Burns, Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector, Alex Newell, Miguel Cervantes, and Jeremy Jordan.

Einstein's Dreams

This musical is by Joanne Sydney Lessner (book and lyrics) and Joshua Rosenblum (music and lyrics). Cast includes Zal Owen as Einstein, Alexandra Silber, Brennan Caldwell, Talia Cosentino, Stacia Fernandez, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Michael McCoy, Tess Primack, and Vishal Vaidya. Music director is Milton Granger, and the orchestra includes Bruce Doctor, Kiku Enomoto, Jonathan Levine, Eleanor Norton, and Saadi Zain.

Books Now Available

Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti: A Working Diary

By Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti

Chronicles 16 months of their fascinating working lives, including their experiences working on the stage adaptation of Life of Pi, an original series of monologues about the NHS, the film adaptation of Red Velvet and the TV series The Rook, among many other projects.

Eubie Blake: Rags, Rhythm, and Race

By Richard Carlin and Ken Bloom

New biography of one of the key composers of 20th-century American popular song, Eubie Blake, who created Shuffle Along with Noble Sissle and went on to compose for films and other Broadway shows, eventually finding a second career as a ragtime raconteur in the 1960s. His skills as a pianist, gifts as a storyteller and entertainer, and appearances on major TV shows from Johnny Carson and David Frost to the Today Show led him to a new career as a concert artist. The authors also illustrate the wider history of post-minstrel black entertainment, from pianists working in bordellos and dance halls through ragtime, Broadway, and film, showing both the new opportunities available to contemporary black performers and the limitations that black musicians still struggled to overcome. Draws from a wealth of personal archives and interviews with Blake, his friends, and other scholars.

Upcoming Book Releases

Circle in the Square Theatre: A Comprehensive History

By Sheila Hickey Garvey

Records the seven-decade history of this distinguished theatre from its nightclub origins to its current status as a Tony Award-winning Broadway institution. Based on years of research as well as interviews conducted with Circle in the Square's major contributing artists.

God, Sex, and Musical Theatre: Meditations for Unlocking the Powerful Self

By Kristin Hanggi

The Broadway director publishes this book of poetry, thoughts, and musings on communing with the unseen, expressions of love, and the nuances of desire.

The New Business of Acting: The Next Edition - COVID Update

By Brad Lemack (Backstage)

Pandemic-specific supplement to his popular book for actors, The New Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape - The Next Edition.

Sistuhs in the Struggle: An Oral History of Black Arts Movement Theater and Performance

By La Donna Forsgren

Documents how black women theater artists and activists-many of whom worked behind the scenes as directors, designers, producers, stage managers, and artistic directors-disseminated the black aesthetic and emboldened their communities. Draws on nearly thirty original interviews with well-known artists such as Ntozake Shange and Sonia Sanchez, as well as less-studied figures including distinguished lighting designer Shirley Prendergast, dancer and choreographer Halifu Osumare, and three-time Tony-nominated writer and composer Micki Grant.

Time to Act: An Intimate Photographic Portrait of Actors Backstage

By Simon Annand

In meditative portraits, often shot in the intimate space of the dressing room, Annand captures the focus and tension of world-class actors right before they go on the stage. Including Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Anthony Hopkins, Jake Gyllenhaal and Judi Dench.

Vaudeville and the Making of Modern Entertainment, 1890-1925

By David Monod

Looks through the apparent carnival of vaudeville performance and asks: what made the theater so popular and transformative? Monod makes the case that vaudeville became so popular because it offered audiences a guide to a modern urban lifestyle.

