New World Stages To Host Memorial For Theatrical Agent Diane Riley

Clients, colleagues, and friends will gather on Friday, October 30, at 3 PM at New World Stages in Manhattan to celebrate the life and legacy of Diane Riley, the much-loved and widely respected New York theatrical agent and partner at Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley. Riley passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 52.

A beloved figure in the New York theatrical community, Riley dedicated nearly three decades to championing actors and nurturing their careers. Known for her unwavering loyalty, sharp wit, and larger-than-life personality, she earned the admiration and affection of generations of performers, casting directors, producers, and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry.

Riley began her career as an assistant company manager at Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut before working as a casting assistant at Carnahan Casting/Roundabout Theatre Company. In 1997, she joined Harden Curtis Associates as an assistant to founders Mary Harden and Nancy Curtis, quickly rising through the ranks to become an agent. In 2017, Riley and fellow agent Michael Kirsten were named partners, and the company was renamed Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley. Throughout her distinguished career, Riley represented an impressive roster of talent, including Lisa Emery, Curtiss Cook, Andy Mientus, Christiane Noll, and Thom Sesma.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and raised in Orlando, Florida, Riley was drawn to the performing arts from an early age. She attended Orlando's Dr. Phillips High School, where her friends and classmates included future entertainers Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, DJ Khaled, and Luis Fonsi.

For Riley, representing actors was far more than a profession; it was a passion. Her devotion to her clients extended well beyond auditions, contracts, and opening nights. She was just as likely to travel across the country to support a client in a regional theater production as she was to lead the cheering section at a prestigious awards ceremony. She approached every relationship with genuine enthusiasm, fierce loyalty, and an unmistakable sense of humor.

Riley was also deeply committed to the theatrical community at large, serving as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Talent Representatives (NATR). A spirited competitor, she was a familiar and formidable presence at the annual 'Agents vs. Casting Directors' softball games.

Whether advocating for a client, mentoring a colleague, or sharing a laugh with friends, Riley brought an infectious energy and dry wit to everything she did. Her generosity of spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and legendary sense of humor made her a cherished presence in an industry she loved so deeply.

She is survived by her husband, DJ McDermott; her father, Gary Riley; and her brother, Evan Riley.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 02 Hrs 35 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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