Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
New World Stages To Host Memorial For Theatrical Agent Diane Riley
Riley was a respected and widely known figure throughout the Broadway industry.
Clients, colleagues, and friends will gather on Friday, October 30, at 3 PM at New World Stages in Manhattan to celebrate the life and legacy of Diane Riley, the much-loved and widely respected New York theatrical agent and partner at Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley. Riley passed away on September 16, 2026, at the age of 52.
A beloved figure in the New York theatrical community, Riley dedicated nearly three decades to championing actors and nurturing their careers. Known for her unwavering loyalty, sharp wit, and larger-than-life personality, she earned the admiration and affection of generations of performers, casting directors, producers, and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry.
Riley began her career as an assistant company manager at Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut before working as a casting assistant at Carnahan Casting/Roundabout Theatre Company. In 1997, she joined Harden Curtis Associates as an assistant to founders Mary Harden and Nancy Curtis, quickly rising through the ranks to become an agent. In 2017, Riley and fellow agent Michael Kirsten were named partners, and the company was renamed Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley. Throughout her distinguished career, Riley represented an impressive roster of talent, including Lisa Emery, Curtiss Cook, Andy Mientus, Christiane Noll, and Thom Sesma.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and raised in Orlando, Florida, Riley was drawn to the performing arts from an early age. She attended Orlando's Dr. Phillips High School, where her friends and classmates included future entertainers Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, DJ Khaled, and Luis Fonsi.
For Riley, representing actors was far more than a profession; it was a passion. Her devotion to her clients extended well beyond auditions, contracts, and opening nights. She was just as likely to travel across the country to support a client in a regional theater production as she was to lead the cheering section at a prestigious awards ceremony. She approached every relationship with genuine enthusiasm, fierce loyalty, and an unmistakable sense of humor.
Riley was also deeply committed to the theatrical community at large, serving as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Talent Representatives (NATR). A spirited competitor, she was a familiar and formidable presence at the annual 'Agents vs. Casting Directors' softball games.
Whether advocating for a client, mentoring a colleague, or sharing a laugh with friends, Riley brought an infectious energy and dry wit to everything she did. Her generosity of spirit, boundless enthusiasm, and legendary sense of humor made her a cherished presence in an industry she loved so deeply.
She is survived by her husband, DJ McDermott; her father, Gary Riley; and her brother, Evan Riley.
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