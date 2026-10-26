Cheyenne Jackson Shows Staggering Amount of Actors Are Close to Losing Health Insurance in Call to Action

Cheyenne Jackson is helping fellow performers in need with a new social media call to action that he created called “One Job Away.”

The actor is posting headshots of actors who are just a few dollars shy of qualifying for health insurance, in hopes that casting teams or directors will hire them so they can meet the minimum.

“Last year, Kathy Bates helped me qualify for my SAG-AFTRA health insurance by helping me get 5 lines on an episode of @matlockcbs,” Jackson captioned an Instagram post shared Sunday, October 25.

“I know what it feels like to be one job away…and what it means when someone actually comes through,” he explained. “So I’m starting a little series called ONE JOB AWAY, spotlighting fellow actors who are close to qualifying for their SAG health insurance and could use a little help with that next booking.”

Jackson explained that he will “share their faces, their work, and how to reach them” so that people who work in casting or producing — or could help in any way possible — may be inclined to give them a job.

“Maybe your next hire is someone you meet here,” he said. “Actors…DM me your info if you want to be featured. Sometimes we all need somebody to put our name in the room.”

Jackson’s post quickly garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with people pointing out how it’s time for something to be done.

“I wish they would just change the system,” wrote Peppermint, who starred in Broadway’s Head Over Heels. “I can't believe it takes this act of kindness for people to get something that everyone needs.”

“Being healthy should be accessible but I think in a world where we get cancer, heart disease and diabetes from the Food we eat and cancer from the products we buy, most of which we need to survive, when it's practically unavoidable ... healthcare should be a guarantee,” Peppermint continued. “This annual game is a demented recipe for disaster. And the insurance isn't even great.”

Dominick Laruffa, Jr., a Tony Award-nominated Broadway producer who has been seen in multiple films, explained in a comment that he is “$2471.19 away,” adding: “Whatever happens the world’s a better place tonight (and I’m just a tad less ‘alone’) because you’re in it. On behalf of my children, outstanding humanity @mrcheyennejackson.”

In LaRuffa’s “One Job Away” post, it explained that one of his two young children requires extensive, ongoing medical care and that “closing that gap would make an enormous difference for his family.”

According to SAG-AFTRA, to qualify for a health plan, “you must meet the minimum earnings requirements or the Alternative Days requirement during your Base Earnings Period.”

For 2026, actors must earn a minimum of $28,090.

Other actors who are just “One Job Away” include Daniel Franzese, known for playing Damian in the film Mean Girls; Jai Rodriguez, who played Angel in Rent and was a host of the original Emmy-winning Queer Eye for the Straight Guy; Eden Espinosa, a Tony nominee for Lempicka; and more.

Jackson previously explained in an Instagram video that it’s been “a grind and a struggle” to qualify for insurance.

“I’ve been trying to be resourceful and use all of my resources possible,” he said, explaining that he was told by an executive that the industry has changed in recent years.

“Just lost my insurance Sept 1,” Nick Adams replied in the comments section. “Wowie.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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