Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Teal Wicks Sings 'Bad Witch' From THE DAUGHTERS OF RAVENREACH
The musical showcases music by Anthony De Angelis, lyrics by Christyn Budzyna, and book by Karl Hinze.
A newly released music video features Broadway star Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland, Jekyll & Hyde) singing 'Bad Witch' from the new musical The Daughters of Ravenreach: A Romantasy Musical, with music by Anthony De Angelis, lyrics by Christyn Budzyna, and book by Karl Hinze. Watch above.
The new musical is an original enemies-to-lovers tale inspired by the popularity of swoon-worthy adventures like Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses. The story follows a witch and a witch hunter who journey together on interlocking missions of revenge that will lead them through dragons, drawn blood, and may end in love-or the ultimate betrayal. 'Bad Witch' sees Wicks playing Odenne, a powerful rebel witch who was banished years ago and holds dangerous secrets about both young lovers' pasts. The recording was produced by Lucas Ellman and features videography by Grace Copeland.
Another new song from The Daughters of Ravenreach, 'Bro, Please,' premiered at the NAMT 2026 Festival of New Musicals last week as part of NAMT's 'Musical Roadtrip' concert series with Baldwin Wallace Musical Theatre. Performers Avery Fahey and Jacob Gonzales, with music direction by Gideon Temple and orchestrations by Chris Gurr, brought to life the young witch and witch hunter's hostile first meeting for an audience of NAMT attendees at New World Stages.
The musical will have its regional premiere this spring, with details to be announced.
'We came to The Daughters of Ravenreach as genuine fans of romantasy, and we're so excited to explore what this genre can become onstage,' said lyricist Christyn Budzyna. 'It's been a delicious challenge: how to take a story that might normally unspool over a 500-page book, complete with its own world-building and lore, and tell it in scene and song within a single evening of musical theatre.'
'This show is for both fans and newcomers to the romantasy genre,' added bookwriter Karl Hinze, 'and we can't wait for audiences to come along for the ride. It's got everything you might want in a musical: high-stakes storytelling, epic fantasy, biting humor, and steamy romance.'
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