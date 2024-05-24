AMERICAN IDOL Wraps Season 22 Delivering Season Highs in Both Total Viewers and Adults

Sunday’s season finale was its strongest performance in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 since the “American Idol” season finale last spring.
“American Idol” wrapped its spectacular season 22 last Sunday night, delivering season highs, growing from the previous week’s episode in both Total Viewers (+8% - 5.64 million vs. 5.22 million) and Adults 18-49 (+3% - 0.65 rating vs. 0.63 rating).
Sunday’s season finale was its strongest performance in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 since the “American Idol” season finale last spring – since 5/21/23.
The star-studded finale, during which 21-year-old Indio, California, musician Abi Carter became this year’s champion while judge Katy Perry bid farewell, also surged to become the No. 1 entertainment program of the night in Adults 18-49 (0.65 rating).
The “Grand Finale” of “American Idol” was the No. 1 most social program across broadcast and cable on 5/19, earning 2.1 million total social interactions (+101% above the S7 average).
Season to date, “American Idol” ranks as the No. 1 most social entertainment series on broadcast or cable with 18.5 million total social interactions.
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 5/19/24 or as dated. Talkwalker Social Content Ratings; Based on linear episode-level interactions for primetime entertainment shows; Excludes sports and wrestling.
Photo credit: Disney/Eric McCandless
