Experimental Guitarist Bill MacKay Shares New Album 'Locust Land

Chicago-based singer-songwriter and captivating guitarist Bill MacKay has released his long anticipated album, Locust Land. The album serves as the follow up to MacKay’s 2019 solo effort, Fountain Fire. Previously released album tracks include the dazzling “When I Was Here,” “Glow Drift,” which was featured on Pitchfork’s Selects playlist, and “Keeping In Time.” Much of the album was recorded and mixed by MacKay’s BCMC bandmate Cooper Crain, one third of Bitchin Bajas, and features additional playing by Mikel Patrick Avery (percussion) and Sam Wagster (bass).

Bill began his tour in support of the release last night in Chicago at The Hideout with a backing band, but continues on solo throughout June up and down the east coast. MacKay is also thrilled to announce a run of shows in California, beginning on October 1 in Los Angeles at Pro Musica Audio and culminating in a performance in Oakland on October 5 at Green Room at the Crown. Full list of dates below.

Discussing Locust Land, MacKay noted, “While making Locust Land I had a breakthrough. I saw that I could truly let a lot of things go, without losing the joy in them, and make something new in a huge way. So it is really about clearing a new path. Making a revolution of my own in life and song.” With cover art also by Bill MacKay (the third of his albums on Drag City to feature his work), Locust Land stands as a thoroughly personal statement from Bill to everyone everywhere.

Bill MacKay Tour Dates: (NEW DATES IN BOLD)

6/3 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

6/4 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy - TICKETS

6/5 - Charlotte, NC @ Tabor - TICKETS

6/6 - Washington, D.C. @ Rhizome - TICKETS

6/7 - Brooklyn, NYC @ Public Records - TICKETS

6/8 - Turner’s Fall, MA @ Abandon Dream

6/9 - Rochester, NY @ Bop Shop - TICKETS

6/10 - Detroit, MI @ Moondog Café

9/4 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto - TICKETS

7/19 - Chicago IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival w/ Black Duck

8/11 - Lison, Portugal @ Jazz Em Agosto Festival w/ Black Duck

8/25 - Glenview, IL @ Glenview Public Library

9/28 - Chicago, IL @ Pro Musica Audio w/ Michael Zerang

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Scribble w/ Apes Mask

10/2 - Ojai, CA @ Greater Goods

10/3 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Bunker

10/4 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Indexical

10/5 - Oakland, CA @ Green Room at the Crown w/ Chuck Johnson & Cole Pulice

Locust Land Track Listing:

1.) Phantasmic Fairy

2.) Keeping In Time

3.) Glow Drift

4.) Half of You

5.) Oh Pearl

6.) Radiator

7.) When I Was Here

8.) Neil’s Field

9.) Locust Land

Photo Credit: Yvette Marie Dostatni

