Andy Nyman to Play Governor Thropp in WICKED Movie

Actor Andy Nyman took to social media on Monday to reveal that he will be playing the role of Governor Thropp in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Nyman joins a cast that includes of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

In the musical, Thropp is the "father" of Elphaba and Nessarose and the governor of Munchkinland. He appears in the opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked," which serves as a flashback of Elphaba's birth.

Nyman is a multi-award-winning actor, writer and director. Most recently he won unanimous acclaim for his memorable portrayal of Tevye in the celebrated production of Fiddler On The Roof at the Menier Chocolate Factory and its subsequent transfer to the Playhouse Theatre.

Nyman's acting credits include the Royal Court production of Hangmen and the West End hit Ghost Stories, which he also created and starred in the film adaptation. His various TV roles include Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders and he has frequently collaborated with illusionist Derren Brown, co-writing and co-directing four of his stage shows.

This summer, Nyman will be playing the role of Horace Vandergelder in Hello, Dolly! on the West End opposite Imelda Staunton's Dolly.

