Tenderhooks Shares New Song 'Summer Driving Fast'

London-based, emerging alt-pop artist tenderhooks unveils her bright new single “Summer Driving Fast.” Inspired by the sensation of escape and the release of lockdown, the new track is a fresh synth-driven song about freedom. “This is a song about not wanting to let go of the moment that you’re in,” explains tenderhooks. “Summer has a way of making you hyper present and this song connects with that feeling of release.”

We got the first taste of “Summer Driving Fast” in summer 2023, as the soundtrack to TikTok videos for Ferrari, Glossier, and Sky Sports, racking up over 1 million views on the then unreleased song.

“Summer Driving Fast” is the third single from London’s tenderhooks, a departure from the rich melancholic heartbreak of previous releases “Anything You Felt” and “Enemy.” “Anything You Felt” captures tenderhooks’ dizzying self-questioning as she comes to terms with her post-breakup reality. Through dark, brooding synth and minimal vocals, she takes her unresolved feelings through a sonic exploration. “Enemy,” a juxtaposition of classical piano and echoing, postmodern auto-tuned vocals, was written on the day her former career came to an end and is about trying to reach beyond the self-imposed limitations of your self esteem.

Photo credit: Timur Celikdag

