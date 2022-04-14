New RIVERDALE Episode to Feature the AMERICAN PSYCHO Musical

An upcoming episode of The CW's Riverdale series will feature the American Psycho musical adaption.

TV Line reports that the series' annual musical episode will take on the Duncan Sheik musical later on in the show's seventh season. Previously, the show has performed Heathers the Musical, Carrie the Musical, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Next to Normal.

Casey Cott, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, KJ App, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner star in the series, which was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

American Psycho follows 26-year-old Patrick Bateman, who is sophisticated, rich and devastatingly handsome. He's got a sculpted body, a model-gorgeous girlfriend, a to-die-for apartment, and a Wall Street job in 1980s New York City. In short, his life's killer. There's just one snag in this dark vision of the American Dream... Patrick can't get the blood out of his $5000 suits.

Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, Riverdale is a bold and subversive take on the wholesome town of Riverdale and some of its teen residents, including Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead, as they discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town's wholesome façade.